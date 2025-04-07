Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited IT services major HCL Tech to come and set up a campus in the eastern state.

The Odisha chief minister is on a two-day visit to Delhi.

"We have arrived in Delhi to invite investors to come to Odisha. I have interacted with officials here at the HCL Tech campus in Noida. I saw the whole campus, and I invited them to invest in Odisha," the chief ministers told reporters.

"After the interaction with the officials, I am assured that HCL Tech will soon be coming to Odisha," he added.

"We have requested that they set up a campus in Bhubaneswar. They indicated that they were happy to come to Odisha. I hope they will very soon come to Odisha, and further discussions with HCL Tech will be held at a later stage."

The CM also said that he invited HCL Tech officials to visit the Jagannath temple in Puri.

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 220,000 people in 60 countries. It delivers industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.

The IT services company operate across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, and Retail, among others.

The Noida-headquartered company's consolidated revenues as of 2024 totalled USD 13.8 billion.

Separately, the two-day Utkarsh Odisha; Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, held in late 2025, saw the signing of MoUs worth Rs 12.89 Lakh crores and investment received across 16 diverse sectors.

These investments are expected to generate over 8.94 lakh job opportunities, creating a significant socio-economic impact and ensuring inclusive growth across the state. The projects are spread over all 30 districts of Odisha. (ANI)

