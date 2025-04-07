New Delhi, April 7: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly working on introducing advanced chat privacy features for Android users. It seems that WhatsApp is making progress in protecting the privacy and security of its users. The company is taking steps to ensure that entire chat histories are more secure and private than they have ever been.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.25.10.14 includes plans for a new chat privacy feature. The feature aims to give users more control over their messages by restricting how they can be shared. WhatsApp is looking into introducing a feature that will enhance the privacy of user conversations, which is expected to be included in an upcoming update. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Features To Enhance Voice and Video Calls on Android; Know What To Expect.

The new advanced chat privacy feature is said to enable users to prevent media files, such as images and videos, from being automatically saved to their device's gallery. As a result, if someone receives photos or videos in a chat and has this setting activated, those files will not be automatically stored in their gallery. The restriction is already in place for chats that use disappearing messages, and now it seems that WhatsApp plans to extend the feature to users who choose to activate the new advanced chat privacy option in the future.

The feature will likely provide a range of privacy protections, which may include limitations on exporting complete chat histories. When users will enable the advanced chat privacy option, WhatsApp is said to prevent the export of chat histories that contain messages from users who have activated this setting. The measure is designed to protect private conversations and stop any unauthorised sharing of data, ensuring that users' information remains secure and confidential. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce AI-Generated Conversation Topics for Meta AI Chatbot on Android.

As per reports, when the advanced chat privacy feature is activated, users in the same conversation may not be able to interact with Meta AI. As the feature is still in the early stages of development, WhatsApp may enhance its capabilities over time. There is a possibility that additional features could be introduced in response to user feedback and further testing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).