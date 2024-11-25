NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 25: Commemorating its 15th anniversary, The Hans Foundation (THF) has unveiled the Swasthya Cities initiative, a transformative programme aimed at addressing urban challenges in healthcare, education, and livelihoods. This milestone initiative underscores THF's journey of empowering vulnerable populations, as it strives to improve the lives of over 13 crore urban residents across 20 cities by 2030.

The Swasthya Cities initiative celebrates 15 years of The Hans Foundation's dedication to reducing inequalities and fostering sustainable development. The programme adopts a multi-dimensional approach, integrating healthcare, education, disability inclusion, and livelihood generation to build inclusive, self-reliant, and sustainable urban ecosystems.

Over the past 15 years, The Hans Foundation has impacted 40 million lives across 20,000 villages and 20 cities, addressing critical challenges in health, education, disability inclusion, and livelihoods. From funding life-saving surgeries for children to empowering individuals with disabilities, THF has been at the forefront of creating equity and opportunity for India's most vulnerable. The Swasthya Cities initiative is a natural progression of this journey, tackling the unique challenges of urbanization.

Under the initiative, each Swasthya City will house 50 Hans Wellness Centres, seamlessly blending mental and physical health support for underprivileged students. The program will also feature 10 inclusive schools fostering a disability-friendly environment along with multiple child development centres for early disability detection, and about 40 Mobile Therapy Buses delivering doorstep services for persons with disabilities to urban slums.

Moreover, the program also aims two build two schools in each city that will offer non-formal education focusing on mainstreaming of children in formal schools and also strengthen quality of education in formal schools that have resource constraints to hire expert teaches for academic excellence and sports activities. Furthermore, partnering with hospitals, THF's Paediatric Programs would be offered to children who are born deaf, children with congenital heart diseases, children requiring other paediatric services including bone marrow transplant and epilepsy treatment.

"Swasthya Cities reflects our vision to enhance urban life comprehensively," said Ms. Shweta Rawat, Chairperson, The Hans Foundation. "We are committed to addressing the multifaceted challenges of urbanisation through innovative, community-driven approaches that promote dignity and opportunity for all. This initiative reaffirms our dedication to improving the quality of life in cities across India by not only expanding access to essential healthcare and education but also fostering resilience and empowerment within communities. Through these targeted efforts, we aim to build sustainable urban ecosystems where every individual, regardless of their background, can thrive and contribute meaningfully to society."

These Swasthya cities will spread across 12 States / UTs, include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Faridabad, Greater Noida / Noida, Gurugram, Howrah, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Surat, Puducherry, Pune, Raipur, Mumbai, Thane. These cities have a cumulative population of around 13 Crore of which, the Swasthya City program would impact around 2 Crore population by 2030.

Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt. Gen Gurmit Singh PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), also lauded the initiative, adding: "The Hans Foundation has been a beacon of hope for millions over the last 15 years of its operations. I am confident that Swasthya Cities will continue to build on the Foundation's vision of reducing inequalities and fostering sustainable development. It is an honour to witness this transformational journey."

This landmark initiative celebrates 15 years of The Hans Foundation's mission to serve India's most vulnerable populations. Building on its track record of transformative impact, the Swasthya Cities initiative sets a new benchmark for sustainable, inclusive urban development in India.

