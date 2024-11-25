Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) continues to captivate everyone's attention through its gripping plot and unexpected twists. The Star Plus show starring Bhavika Sharma (Savi) and Hitesh Bharadwaj (Rajat) is among the favourites of daily soap fans in India. The current storyline sees Ashika shockingly revealing that she is the culprit behind Isha's accident. Meanwhile, Ashika's efforts to rekindle her romance with Rajat have added a whole new layer of complexity to the upcoming episode. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Yamini Malhotra To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show As Fourth Wildcard Contestant; Know More About the ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Actress.

Ashika Plots To Win Over Rajat’s Heart

The upcoming episode of GHKKPM will see Ashika passionately make efforts to draw Rajat closer to her. She wears a saree gifted to her by Rajat in the past and drops Kiyan off at school. When Rajat arrives at the school to drop off Savi, he is stunned to see Ashika wearing the saree, which evokes nostalgia and reminds him of their past. Ashika, on the other hand, sees this as a great chance to win Rajat's heart.

Watch ‘GHKKPM’ Promo Below:

Later, Rajat invites Ashika to meet his lawyer regarding the hit-and-run case. To keep things discreet, they decide to meet in a hotel room. However, things take a chaotic turn when a fire breaks out at the hotel. A character named Lucky, who happens to be staying at the same hotel, is left shocked to see Rajat's car outside the burning hotel. Confused, he then informs about the same to Savi, who rushes to the scene. She is left heartbroken as she spots Rajat carrying Ashika in his arms out of the hotel during the fire incident. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Netizens Are Loving Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Onscreen Chemistry, Trend #SaRaj on X!.

Will Savi listen to Rajat's defence about the recent hotel incident involving Ashika? Not just Savi but the entire Thakkar family is shocked upon learning about the scene. The upcoming episode of GHKKPM will surely keep you glued to the screen as bonds will be questioned and loyalty will be tested.

