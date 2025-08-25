PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: On National Space Day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vowed to make Maharashtra the first state in India to draft a Dark Sky Conservation Policy. The pledge fits neatly with this year's theme, Bridging the Past and Future, by honoring India's ancient stargazing traditions while embracing modern science, sustainable lighting, and citizen outreach. If the policy is crafted with clear standards and firm timelines, Maharashtra can turn the night sky into an asset for public health, ecology, education, and tourism.

At its core, a dark sky policy is simple but powerful. It asks cities, towns, infrastructure agencies, and businesses to use fully shielded fixtures that direct light downward, warmer color temperatures that reduce glare and skyglow, reasonable curfews for non-essential lighting, and routine monitoring so progress is measured, not guessed. The payoffs are immediate. Roads become safer as harsh glare is reduced. Energy bills fall when wasteful spill light is eliminated. People sleep better when blue rich light at night is limited. Nocturnal wildlife, from pollinating insects to owls, can navigate and feed more naturally.

Global examples show the way. The United States leads with dozens of certified Dark Sky Communities and Parks, and the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve across Texas and Mexico protects millions of acres with coordinated lighting rules. New Zealand has set a high bar with the Aoraki Mackenzie and Wairarapa reserves, alongside the Kaikoura Dark Sky Sanctuary, all backed by thoughtful regulations. Canada's Mont-Megantic in Quebec was the world's first reserve and remains a model for linking observatories, education, and community lighting reform. France, the United Kingdom, Namibia, Chile, Mexico, and Australia have each built respected dark sky destinations that draw visitors and spur local pride. Maharashtra can study these toolkits and tailor them to Indian urban corridors, coastal belts, and wildlife landscapes.

India already has momentum. Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra was declared an International Dark Sky Park, proving that Indian sites can meet global standards. A state policy could scale that success into a network running from the Sahyadris to Vidarbha and along the Konkan coast. Homestays, forest lodges, and heritage towns could be guided to become "dark sky ready" through small grants, bulk procurement of compliant fixtures, and a fast-track certification pathway. Astrotourism then becomes a rural development strategy, not just a weekend hobby for city families.

People power matters too. Pune based educator and entrepreneur Shweta Kulkarni, awarded Dark Sky Defender for Asia in 2024, has shown how outreach turns into livelihoods. Through AstronEra and the AstroTribe program, tribal and rural youth have trained as AstroGuides, received telescope support, and hosted inclusive stargazing sessions. Her team has convened national conversations on light pollution, experimented with creative storytelling, and helped normalize the idea that protecting darkness is practical and profitable. A state policy could recognize such programs, integrate them into skilling initiatives, and create telescope libraries for schools and eco-tourism clusters.

The roadmap is clear. Bake lighting standards into government tenders and building permissions, set curfews for advertising and facade lighting, pilot dark sky districts, and publish public dashboards that track sky quality. Back municipalities with funding for retrofits and technical audits. Tie certification to tourism promotion and local jobs. If Maharashtra moves decisively, it will not only be first, it will redefine what sustainable development looks like after sunset.

