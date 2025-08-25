Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast in Nepal: One of the most-anticipated cricket tournaments is soon to start next month, with the Asian Cricket Council organising the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, which will feature eight teams; however will be without the Nepal national cricket team, who are regarded as one of the quickest rising teams. Nepal ended fourth in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024, with the top three finishing earning direct qualification for the Asia Cup 2025 main draw. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Channel in Bangladesh: How To Watch Cricket Tournament Featuring India vs Pakistan on TV.

Nepal featured in the Asia Cup 2023, which was played in One-Day International format, while this would have been their maiden appearance in Asia Cup T20Is. Despite Nepal not participating in the Asia Cup 2025, the nation's craze for cricket is unmatchable, which sees fans on the lookout for viewing options on TV and streaming. As the tournament slowly approaches its commencement date, we shall take a look at the Asia Cup 2025 viewing options in Nepal below.

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast in Pakistan, Including IND vs PAK Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025 in Nepal as well. Hence, cricket fans in Nepal looking for TV viewing options can watch the Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on Sony TEN, including the IND vs PAK match, via local DTH services.

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in Pakistan, Including IND vs PAK Match?

Sony Liv will provide Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online in Nepal. Fans in Nepal can find online viewing options of the India vs Pakistan live streaming and other matches of the Asia Cup 2025 online on Sony Liv with a subscription via wallet or billing channels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).