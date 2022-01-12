Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the all-new show Kabaddi Adda, Rohit Rana discusses the genius behind Rohit Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League. Rohit Rana is an Indian Kabaddi player who plays as the left corner defender. He has played for Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League. He is best known for his dashes and blocks. His newest campaign sees him as the guest expert of a new weekly preview show that offers exclusive insights, statistics, and analysis on the ongoing season of the PKL.

Speaking about Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari on Kabaddi Adda, Rohit Rana said, "Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari are the biggest players we have right now, all the hopes of the team are pinned on these 2. But that also means that all the teams have come prepared to do their best to stop them. Scoring 16-18 points each game for the both of them while looks great on paper, is nothing new for these 2 players. The level of Pardeep Narwal is so high that even his best performance is average compared to his own stature at the moment. This can only be attributed to the fact that these players have not had match practice for the last 2 years owing to COVID-19. He also needs to reimagine his signature dupki because all the teams have found a solution to Pardeep Narwal's signature. "

Also Read | Saina Nehwal Reacts to Actor Siddharth's Apology, Says 'Shouldn't be Using These Words for a Woman'.

Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal are two of the greatest raiders of all time in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have been responsible for getting a high rate of raiding points for the team. Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal have done wonders in every match with their raiding skills. They are currently playing for Puneri Paltan and UP Yodha's respectively and have scored 9 and 53 points for their teams.

Signing off, Rohit Rana offers advice to these 2 stalwarts, "Pardeep and Rahul will have to change their tactics a little, the pressure seems to be off the opponents defense. There was a time in the past 2-3 seasons where everyone knew that if Pardeep gets a 'dupki', it's a clear 3-4 points, but now they're prepared, same goes for Rahul Chaudhari. Having said that, we all as fans also know the calibre and with just a few strategic changes Narwal and Chaudhari will be as dangerous as always and be on top of the opponent's defense."

Also Read | Pongal 2022 Food Recipes: From Sakkarai to Arachuvitta Sambar, 5 Appetizing South Indian Delicacies That Will Add a Burst of Flavours to The Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

Tune in to the episode on www.sportsadda.com as Rohit Rana discusses the remainder of the Pro Kabaddi League. In addition to this, Kabaddi Adda is LIVE on SportsAdda's Instagram page every Wednesday at 6:30 pm with Shabeer Bapu, one of the league's most weathered and feared raiders.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)