Saina Nehwal has reacted to actor Siddharth's apology note on social media. The ace shuttler had said that he shouldn't have used these words for demeaning a woman. The actor had posted a derogatory tweet after the ace shuttler spoke about the recent security breach that happened when PM Narendra Modi was subjected to. As a response to Saina's tweet, the actor had posted a derogatory tweet on social media and as a result, faced a lot of backlashes. Actor Siddharth Pens an Apology Note for Saina Nehwal After Facing Severe Backlash for His Sexist Tweet, Says 'You Will Always Be My Champion'.

Siddharth took to social media and posted a note where he said that he had no malicious intent towards her and will always she will always be a champion. Speaking about the actor's apology Saina said that she was surprised to see herself trending on social media. "Good he has apologised. Shouldn’t be using these words for a woman. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter. I’ve never interacted with him but all I can say is God bless him," Saina said. The likes of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Irani, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and many other netizens took to social media to extend their support to the ace shuttler.

Even Saina's father Harvir Singh Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap were miffed with Siddharth's choice of words. In fact, Kashyap even took to social media and lashed out at the actor for the sexist remark. But now with the ace shuttler accepting his apology, it seems that the matter will die down soon.

