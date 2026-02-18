HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) will host its most-awaited concurrent BuildELEC and CompELEC exhibitions from February 25-27 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Organised under the "West Konnect" initiative of IEEMA, the twin shows will serve as a leading sourcing platform for the building and electrical component segments. Featuring 150 exhibitors and facilitating approximately 1,000 structured B2B meetings with over 100+ buyers, this platform promises direct engagement and commercial growth.

This three-day event is designed to drive business growth through strategic networking and high-impact B2B meetings. The platform creates significant opportunities across India's electrical ecosystem, specifically for intelligent infrastructure and specialised component manufacturing.

The 4th edition of BuildELEC will showcase a comprehensive range of electrical solutions tailored for residential, commercial, and institutional (C&I) infrastructure. Anchored by the four core pillars of Reliability, Safety, Sustainability, and Efficiency, the exhibition will be a vital platform for developing safe, future-ready infrastructure.

BuildELEC show feature smart housing, IT parks, hospitality, transport hubs (airports and metro-rail), data centres, healthcare facilities and much more in the building infrastructure segment. Designed to promote high-level networking and industry growth, BuildELEC brings together a strategic audience of developers, consultants, and designers alongside government development bodies, regulators, and industry end-users. This convergence allows stakeholders to explore the latest in fire safety, lighting automation, and intelligent building utilities under one roof.

CompELEC, a unique component sourcing show, brings together the entire ecosystem of electrical and allied electronic component manufacturers and panel builders. The platform is specifically designed for OEMs, system integrators, and solution providers to expand their vendor base, discover advanced materials, and explore new high-value sourcing opportunities.

The show will feature OEM participants spanning Transmission and Distribution (T&D) equipment--such as transformers and switchgear--to renewable energy EPCs, industrial automation, and EV charging infrastructure. This high-level participation ensures a comprehensive marketplace for those involved in power electronics, energy storage (BESS), and digital energy solutions.

A diverse array of exhibitors will showcase advanced technical components, including power ICs, PCBs, sensors, and thermal management solutions. From specialised hardware to sophisticated measurement instruments, the exhibition floor covers every critical link in the manufacturing supply chain. CompELEC will facilitate extensive B2B networking, including dedicated buyer-seller meets and vendor development programs.

Together, Buildelec and Compelec offer a powerful, integrated platform that connects innovation with implementation and vision with opportunity.

About IEEMA:

IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical and industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Established in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association, encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment, including new and renewable energy sectors. IEEMA has a membership base of 1,000+ companies representing a combined turnover of $75 billion and exports of over $13.5 billion. The industry provides direct and indirect employment to over 2.2 million persons.

