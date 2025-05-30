OneWave Unveils Groundbreaking Asset-Backed Initiative to Redefine Investment Confidence and Value Security at Money Monday Dubai

Dubai [UAE], May 30: OneWave, a next-generation fintech platform, unveiled its visionary Real-World Asset (RWA)-Backed Presale at the prestigious Money Monday Dubai, a curated networking and business soiree that convened global thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Hosted at the luxurious J'adore Dubai, the event attracted prominent figures from across the finance and technology landscape.

Presided over by Marcel Velez, Chairwoman of OneWave, and Vishwa Badadal, Chief Operations Officer, the launch underscored the company's strategic pivot towards redefining asset-backed financial solutions. The leadership duo's presence reinforced OneWave's steadfast commitment to bridging traditional business stability with the dynamic pace of modern enterprise.

The presale, hailed as a landmark initiative, introduces an unprecedented model wherein tangible high-value assets--including gold, silver, GIA-certified diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and fine jewelry--form the foundational backing. This asset-first approach directly addresses rising global concerns around economic volatility, offering a fortified path for investor confidence and long-term wealth security.

About OneWave

Positioned at the confluence of technology and traditional value, OneWave offers an expansive ecosystem of tools designed to empower contemporary business operations and consumer experiences. From financial enablement platforms to real-time trading resources, the company is fostering solutions that are scalable, secure, and aligned with modern expectations.

Key verticals in the OneWave business model include:

-Merchant Solutions that streamline digital transactions for retail and enterprise sectors

-Educational Services via the Finlearn platform, equipping professionals with practical financial literacy

-Arbitrage Intelligence Tools for enhanced market decision-making

-Stability-Driven Investment Models, backed by real-world asset collateral

-Multi-sector Integration ensuring adaptability across industries

"At OneWave, we believe innovation must be tangible," remarked Mrs. Velez. "This presale is more than a launch; it represents our vision to anchor modern financial instruments in real-world value. In doing so, we aim to elevate transparency, mitigate risk, and drive sustainable growth across business verticals."

With over 14 integrated utilities and a progressive roadmap in place, OneWave is poised to redefine how tangible assets can enhance future-facing business infrastructure. As global markets seek more grounded and responsible investment paradigms, OneWave emerges as a compelling player harmonizing innovation with inherent value.

For more information, visit www.onewave.app

