New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 13 lakh crore since June 2024, covering railways, highways, metro connectivity, airports, ports and ropeways.

According to official data, 49 railway projects Rs 1,80,164 crore have been cleared during this period. In the road sector, 27 highway projects worth Rs 2,39,748 crore have been approved. Urban transport has also received a boost, with 10 metro projects sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,31,237 crore.

The BJP-led Narendra Modi government took office in 2024 in its third successive term.

In aviation and maritime infrastructure, the Cabinet has approved five new airports with a total investment of Rs 9,006 crore. Additionally, one major port project, along with shipping reforms involving Rs 1,45,945 crore, has been cleared. Two new ropeway projects worth Rs 6,811 crore have also been sanctioned to improve connectivity in difficult terrains.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday has approved a series of decisions to boost infrastructure. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the media about the cabinet decisions.

Among the key approvals, the Cabinet cleared the doubling of the Gondia-Jabalpur rail line at an estimated cost of Rs 5,236 crore. It also sanctioned the 3rd and 4th rail line project between Punarkh and Kiul, involving an investment of Rs 2,668 crore.

In another rail-related decision, the Cabinet approved the construction of the 3rd and 4th line between Gamharia and Chandil, with a project cost of Rs 1,168 crore. Boosting aviation infrastructure, the Cabinet gave its nod for a new integrated airport terminal at Srinagar, entailing an expenditure of Rs 1,667 crore, the minister told. The Cabinet also approved the extension of Phase 2B of the Ahmedabad Metro project, with an allocation of Rs 1,067 crore aimed at strengthening urban connectivity.

The Cabinet approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute, involving a financial implication of Rs 430 crore. Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet held at the new Prime Minister's Office, 'Seva Teerth'. (ANI)

