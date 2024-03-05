VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: Exciting news emerges from the intersection of blockchain and gaming industries as Onramp Money proudly announces a strategic seed investment from FunFair Ventures, the venture capital arm of the pioneering Funfair Technologies Group. This landmark investment signifies a pivotal moment for Onramp Money's mission to pioneer innovative financial solutions bridging traditional finance with the dynamic world of blockchain technology.

FunFair Ventures, renowned for its dedication to investing and advancing the blockchain ecosystem, particularly within the gaming realm, finds common ground with Onramp.Money through its roots in Funfair Technologies - a pioneering company that redefined online gaming with the one of the first commercial applications of layer 1 scaling technology through its decentralized gaming platform. With a history of innovation and success in developing, launching, and managing decentralized applications, alongside overseeing a top 100 ERC20 token, FunFair Ventures emerges as a distinctive player in the venture capital arena.

"We are thrilled to support Onramp Money," remarked Lloyd Purser, Partner at FunFair Ventures, "This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to investing in and advising innovative companies with unique and scalable uses of blockchain technology".

With expertise across various blockchain platforms such as Ethereum, Polygon, Optimism, xDai, Solana and ICP, the FunFair Ventures team brings a wealth of knowledge and resources to the table. This collaboration promises substantial benefits for Onramp Money, empowering the company to harness FunFair's extensive technical prowess, experience, and network. Through FunFair's robust commercial, marketing, and corporate support framework, Onramp.Money embarks on an accelerated trajectory in product development and market outreach, ensuring unparalleled solutions for its clientele.

"By tapping into FunFair's extensive technical expertise and vast network, we are poised to catapult our product development and market reach," remarked Gaurav Dahake, Co-Founder of Onramp Money. "This strategic alliance propels us toward our goal of delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers across the globe."

As Onramp Money charts its course towards global expansion and operational scalability, the collaboration with FunFair Ventures emerges as a cornerstone in achieving its ambitious objectives. Together, both entities are set to make significant contributions to the growth and evolution of the blockchain industry, particularly in making financial services more inclusive and accessible through innovative technologies.

Onramp Money:

Originating from India, Onramp Money has swiftly emerged as a leading provider of fiat-to-crypto onramps and offramps, offering a seamless and secure way for users to trade cryptocurrencies using their fiat currencies. Prioritizing user experience and safety, Onramp Money delivers a fast, dependable, and secure platform that caters to both the purchase and sale of more than 350 tokens, across 30+ countries.

FunFair Ventures:

FunFair Ventures, a division of Funfair Technologies Group established in 2017, is dedicated to advancing decentralized applications for igaming. Led by technology entrepreneur and angel investor Jez San, the company boasts a team of seasoned experts with extensive experience in both blockchain and gaming industries. With a focus on early-stage blockchain projects, FunFair Ventures offers a unique blend of equity and token investments, coupled with unparalleled support and expertise. Further, FunFair Ventures extends commercial, marketing, and corporate support to its portfolio companies.

