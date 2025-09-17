PNN

New Delhi [India], September 17: As India gears up for the upcoming festive season, OPPO India today announced the first sale dates of the much-anticipated F31 Series, a smartphone line-up crafted to endure daily challenges while keeping pace with the celebrations, travel, and gifting moments that define the season. From September 19, the F31 Pro+ and F31 Pro will be available at retail stores, OPPO E-Store, Flipkart, and Amazon, with the F31 joining on September 27.

Made for Life on the Move

The OPPO F31 Series is built to support users across India's diverse environments and lifestyles. For delivery partners braving unseasonal rains or peak festive traffic, the devices feature a 360° Armor Body, aerospace-grade aluminiumalloy frame, and reinforced AGC DT-Star D+ glass. With triple IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, the phones withstand dust, spills, and even high-pressure water jets. Whether it's a trader squeezing through crowded Diwali markets, a shopkeeper taking UPI payments with oily hands, or a student juggling celebrations with studies, the F31 is engineered to keep working flawlessly.

Smoothness Under Heat

With temperatures soaring even during festive rushes, overheating is a common issue. The F31 Series combats this with advanced vapour chambers and graphite cooling layers, ensuring smooth, reliable performance even in 43°C Indian summers. Powered by the Dual-Engine Smoothness System--a blend of the Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine--the devices carry OPPO's 72-Month Fluency Certification, offering consistent performance for six years. This ensures multitasking during the busiest festive days navigating Maps, switching WhatsApp calls, and processing UPI payments remains seamless.

Reliable Connectivity for Busy Festive Days

Connectivity matters most when you're on the move during festivals. The Hunter Antenna 2.0 with India's first NetworkBoost S1 chip offers 300% stronger signals, TUV Rheinland-certified and Jio-tested as the best network performer in its segment. This means uninterrupted calls with family, glitch-free video streaming during Diwali parties, and smooth online shopping on festive sales, even in crowded areas.

Smarter AI, Better Festive Photos

The 50MP OIS camera, paired with AI tools like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover, ensures sharper festive portraits, clutter-free group shots, and glare-free rangoli captures. AI VoiceScribe and AI Call Translator also make it easier for professionals and families to connect across languages during the festive gatherings.

Power That Lasts All Celebrations

The F31 Series brings a 7,000mAh battery with bio-inspired electrolyte repair technology that retains 80% capacity even after five years--ideal for long festive travel, shopping marathons, and late-night family gatherings. 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge powers the battery to 58% in just 30 minutes, so users can quickly recharge between celebrations. Reverse charging also keeps accessories powered, ensuring nothing slows down the festivities.

Flagship Design at Festive Value

The F31 Pro+ arrives in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festival Pink, designed to complement the vibrancy of the season. Slim, lightweight, and crafted with premium AMOLED displays, the F31 Series pairs flagship-level looks with durability--perfect for gifting or upgrading this festive season.

Price and Availability

The OPPO F31 Series will be available across offline stores, OPPO E-store, Flipkart, and Amazon from September 19, 2025. The F31 Pro+ 5G is priced at INR 32,999 (8+256GB) and INR 34,999 (12+256GB); the F31 Pro 5G is priced at INR 26,999 (8+128GB), INR 28,999 (8+256GB), and INR 30,999 (12+256GB); while the F31 5G is priced at INR 22,999 (8+128GB) and INR 24,999 (8+256GB), going on sale from September 27, 2025.

Festive Launch Offers

To make festive upgrades even more rewarding, OPPO India is offering:

* Up to 10% instant cashback on leading bank cards* Exchange bonuses to upgrade at better value* Free 180-day accidental, liquid, and screen damage protection* No-cost EMI options up to 6 months and consumer loans up to 8 months with zero down payment

