New Delhi [India], January 20: In a grand cinematic moment, OPPO marked the launch of its much-anticipated Reno15 Series in Tamil Nadu with an immersive, first-of-its-kind cinematic brand experience at PVR Palazzo, Nexus Vijaya Mall. Conceived in collaboration with the Out-of-Home Specialist, Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd., and PVR INOX, the launch seamlessly blended technology, cinema, and experiential marketing to deliver a high-impact brand moment for consumers and industry leaders alike.

All customers who had pre-booked the OPPO Reno15 Series were invited to attend the event as special guests. Strategically timed during Pongal, a period when families come together--and aligned with the theatrical release of Parasakthi, the launch capitalised on festive energy and heightened footfalls, ensuring strong visibility and audience engagement.

The campaign culminated in a one-of-its-kind 3D anamorphic phone launch, played on-screen inside the cinema auditorium. Striking visuals brought the OPPO Reno15 Series to life, showcasing its sleek design, advanced features, and AI-powered capabilities. This was followed by the physical unveiling of the device inside the auditorium, creating a rare fusion of cinematic storytelling and live product reveal that left audiences captivated.

Extending the experience beyond the screen, an 8x7 ft pop-up experience store enabled invitees to explore the Reno15 Series hands-on, including its creative camera capabilities such as Popout, which allows users to combine multiple photos or LivePhotos into dynamic, depth-rich visuals where subjects appear to step out of the frame. Guests were welcomed by a custom-designed gate arch installation at the entrance with a 7x7 ft selfie setup, which further encouraged engagement, with attendees capturing playful, share-ready moments using the Reno15 Series.

Zhong Yi, OPPO Global Product Marketing Manager, "At OPPO, we believe technology should evolve with people. The Reno15 Series reflects this philosophy--bringing together advanced camera innovation, intelligent performance, and thoughtful design to enhance everyday experiences. Launching it in Tamil Nadu, a market rooted in trust and emotion, makes this moment even more special for us"

Anand Singh Saluja, Head of Media, OPPO India "Tamil Nadu has always held a special place in OPPO's journey. The Reno15 Series is designed as a true everyday companion--helping users capture meaningful moments, especially during festive times like Pongal when families come together. We're grateful for the continued trust consumers place in OPPO."

Gautam Dutta, CEO - Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, "OPPO has been a valued and forward-looking partner for PVR INOX, this time leveraging the power of cinema to create immersive brand experiences. The Reno15 Series launch exemplifies how cinema can seamlessly blend technology, storytelling and engagement--especially in a key market like Tamil Nadu where audiences are deeply connected to the big-screen experience."

Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd, "We are delighted to collaborate with OPPO on the launch of the Reno15 Series. Cinema today is more than a viewing space--it is a high-impact brand playground where attention is undivided and innovation truly comes alive. With OPPO, we created an experience-led launch that went beyond visibility to deliver meaningful consumer engagement."

