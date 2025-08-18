PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18: Orient Green Power Company Limited (NSE - GREENPOWER | BSE - 533263 | INE999K01014), One of India's leading independent renewable power producers, operating wind farms, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income: ₹93.17 Cr, YoY growth of 38.56%

- EBITDA: ₹65.92 Cr, YoY growth of 46.39%

- EBITDA Margin: 70.75%, YoY expansion of 378 bps

- Net Profit Before Discontinued Operation (PAT): ₹28.85 Cr, YoY growth of 446.40%

- Net profit Margin: 30.96%, YoY expansion of 2,311 bps

Business Highlights:

- PAT improved by over 400%.

- Y-o-Y growth in turnover and EBITDA by 40%and 46% respectively.

- Entered into an EPC contract for implementation of 7MW solar power project in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO, said: "The current quarter has been exceptionally strong in terms of generation. An early onset of the wind season, coupled with consistent wind availability and the resumption of certain windmills following component upgradation, has resulted in an ~40% increase in operating revenues. EBITDA recorded a y-o-y growth of around 46%. Finance costs declined by over 15% due to prompt repayments and improved credit ratings. The proposed 25 MW AC solar project will be developed across multiple locations and executed through multiple EPC contractors to expedite completion.

We expect favourable wind conditions to continue in the second quarter. Together with the commissioning of our upcoming solar project, these factors are expected to deliver stronger returns and improved cash flows."

