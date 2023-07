GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 12: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), led by its founder father-cum-managing director (MD) Mahimananda (Mahima) Mishra, has bagged two international awards in the area of “Marine Business”.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech Reacts After Failed Al Nassr Medical, Chelsea Star's Saudi Arabia Move Hits Roadblock.

While Mahima Mishra has been adorned as “Great Leader”, his esteemed firm OSL has been adjudged as “Great Brand” in the area of “Marine Business”.

The two coveted awards were given away by Jamal Bin Saif Aljarwan, Secretary General, The UAE International Investors Council, at a significant ceremony held at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay in Dubai yesterday (July 10, 2023).

Also Read | Jawan: From Dil Se to Billu, Shah Rukh Khan Had Bad Box Office Luck With Directors From South; Will Atlee Break The Jinx?.

The gala event was jointly that of the “20th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum (AABSF)” and the “11th Edition – World’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2023 Asia & GCC Awards and Summit”.

It was organised by AsiaOne Magazine and UWG Media Consulting PL.

MAHIMANANDA MISHRA’S PROFILE:

The beacon of Eastern India’s business circle, Mahimananda Mishra was born on Akshay Tritiya Day (7th May 1953), which is considered an auspicious day in India, in the historic city of Cuttack, Odisha.

Mishra graduated in political science and got his Masters Degree in Law from the prestigious M S Law College, Cuttack.

While he started his business in logistic sector by providing manpower to the then existing stevedores, he could foresee the potential in stevedoring. So, he established Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) in 1978 which reached its pinnacle by securing the No. 1 stevedore status at various sea ports. Being the pioneer in this business, the set of work processes in stevedoring initiated by Mahimananda Mishra during the 1970s is still in practice, withstanding the changing environment of business and resulting in a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

During his journey of more than five decades and being a natural leader having sharp business acumen, he built a towering stevedoring enterprise and conglomerate of diverse business domains namely Mining, Hospitality, Automobile, Energy, Trading, Owning & Operating Ports & Terminals and so on.

With his 360-degree vision, his active participation in philanthropic activities is well acclaimed by the Government and public alike.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)