Al-Nassr's reduced wage offer to Chelsea's wantaway star Hakim Ziyech was rejected after a failed medical. Due to the player's medical condition, Ronaldo's club offered him a 40% lower salary. Hakim Ziyech sent a picture of his legs with no signs of knee injury or problems to respond to his Al-Nassr medical failure. The former Chelsea player announced his departure following a substantial offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's team Al-Nassr. He could not switch from Chelsea to Al-Nassr due to a knee problem. The Moroccan is thought to have transferred for eight million euros but has already returned to Cobham for pre-season training at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

This summer is crucial for the Moroccan star to get his career back on track. The 30-year-old came to Stamford Bridge in 2020 for approximately £32.6 million. While Ziyech was a regular for Chelsea for the first two seasons of his career, he had a difficult time last season. Even after performing well in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup star was only allowed to make eight starts for Chelsea across all leagues.

Hakim Ziyech's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain also fell through on the final day of the January 2023 transfer window, making this his second failed attempt to leave Stamford Bridge. Due to his form and fitness issues, his tenure at Chelsea last season was dismal. There seems to be little hope for a move this summer, as Chelsea doesn't need him. However, a move to Al Nassr is out of the question as the Moroccan winger is unlikely to receive a large bid from a European club in the interim. He should accept the second proposal & he should play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in that game. Both Chelsea and Ziyech are better off splitting up than staying together.

