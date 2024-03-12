India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 12: The legal community witnessed a momentous event on March 6th and 7th, 2024, as the 5th Edition of the LexTalk World - Global Legal & IP Conference organised by ClickAway Creators LLP (A Division of CAC Media and Events Inc., Canada) unfolded at Hotel Le Meridien, Windsor Pl, New Delhi, India. With approximately 1500 legal professionals and 70 distinguished speakers, the conference became a platform for insightful discussions, networking, and recognition of outstanding contributions in the legal and intellectual property domains.

This Edition of the Conference was Powered and Sponsored by MRS Business Professionals Consulting, in Association with the Indian Society of International Law. As Diamond Sponsors iSON Experiences, Virtuous Digital, and Agiloft, as Gold Sponsors, Kroll, EY, Xpress Legal Advocates & Legal Consultants, and Law Qube Technologies participated in the conference. Also, at the same time, as Premium Exhibitors, Case Research AI, and Zoho Contracts, and as Event Exhibitors ProVakil, Legistify, LegalBook.IO, Signdesk, and Manupatra participated in the Event.

Eminent Legal Personalities Grace the Occasion:

The conference was graced by the presence of 8 eminent legal personalities who added prestige to the event:

* Justice Rajesh Bindal, Supreme Court of India* R. Vekataramani, Attorney General of India* Justice Pankaj Mithal, Supreme Court of India* Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India* Pravin H. Parekh, President of the Indian Society of International Law* Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of the Society of Indian Law Firms, India* Dr. GV Rao, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of India, & Vice-President Indian Society of International Law.* Nar Hari Singh, Ex. Add. Advocate General, Senior Central Govt. Counsel & Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India

This was the first conference held in India, since its inaugural edition in Dubai, UAE, in 2021.

Day 1 - March 6, 2024:

The inaugural day commenced with a Lamp Lighting Ceremony by Chief Guests for the Day, including Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of the SILF, and the Director-cum-Co.-Founders of ClickAway Creators LLP, Abhishek Gourav and Pardeep Tyagi. Around 42 speakers led discussions on 13 diverse topics, including 5 Panel Discussions, 1 keynote speech, and 2 Case Study Presentations, led by speakers like John Cabeca, US Intellectual Property Counsellor for South Asia, Embassy of the United States of America, New Delhi, Dr. Narinder Singh, Secretary General of ISIL, Former Ambassador, Dr. Kishore Singh, Former Rapporteur of UNESCO, etc.

Hall A, focusing on the theme "Legal," featured discussions led by 24 speakers, addressing topics such as "Environmental Law and Sustainability," and "Corporate Governance & Compliance, Navigating Regulatory Challenges." Hall B, themed "IP and Law Tech," saw discussions on topics like "Ethical Considerations in Intellectual Property Practice" and "Pharmaceutical Patents and Access to Medicine."

Day 2 - March 7, 2024:

The second day commenced with registrations, welcoming Chief Guests Pravin H. Parekh, President of ISIL, Justices Rajesh Bindal & Pankaj Mithal, and R. Vekataramani, Attorney General of India. Hosting 38 speakers addressing 11 diverse topics, the day featured discussions mirroring the pattern of panel discussions, keynote speeches, and case study presentations in both the Halls, led by speakers Stalin Muthusamy, CEO, Aaytham Consulting, Sonal Sharma, VP-Legal & Commercial, HCL Technologies Ltd., Rajiv Malik, Head of Legal at LG Electronics, Noida Manufacturing Facility, Lakshmidevi Somanath, Partner, IP Practice at Surana & Surana International Attorneys, Monica Romelina Sijabat, Founder & Managing Partner at MRS Business Professionals Consulting, etc.

In Hall A, discussions covered topics like the "Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Legal Industry" and "Competition Laws and Social Justice." In Hall B, discussions included topics like "Technology and Access to Justice" and "E-Discovery and Digital Evidence."

The day concluded with keynote speeches by Justice Rajesh Bindal, & R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India, also Justice Pankaj Mithal, and Nar Hari Singh, Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India joined the conference as Honourary Guests

The Awards Distribution Ceremony acknowledged the outstanding contributions of about more than 100 legal professionals, who were awarded the LexFalcon Global Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were conferred upon 2 eminent legal personalities Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of the SILF, and Mr. Pravin H. Parekh, President of ISIL, marking the end of the conference.

Taking note of the proceedings and the responses of this two-day event, it is evident that the LexTalk World - Global Legal & IP Conference, New Delhi, India 2024 was a grand success, which received overwhelming support and response from the Global Legal Fraternity.

