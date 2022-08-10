Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): More than half a million people will descend on the 2022 International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, the world's largest falconry event, taking place from August 25-September 3.

The 10-day extravaganza brings together enthusiasts from around the globe and celebrates the art of falconry and its rich heritage, spanning generations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Visitors will get to see firsthand the world's finest collection of falcons and hunting equipment along with having the opportunity to experience unforgettable desert safari trips. The event aims to educate future generations on the importance of falconry to KSA to preserve the legacy of falconry and hunting while bringing people from around the world together to celebrate its history and traditions.

Also Read | Microsoft Partners With MSDE & CBC To Train 2.5 Million Civil Servants in India.

Now in its fourth year, the exhibition is expected to welcome over 550,000 people, from over 30 participating countries, making it the biggest edition of the event thus far. Visitors have the chance to purchase the world's leading equipment from several pavilions in the 15 exhibition sections. Over 350 exhibitors will be in attendance providing visitors with a plethora of unique and exciting entertainment options. Also featured at the exhibition is an international and local art gallery, photography competition, museum and auction.

Waleed Al-Taweel, Exhibition spokesman said: "It's a great honor to host the 2022 International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, and we're excited to be welcoming so many people to the event. Falconry is ingrained in the history of KSA and we take great pride in keeping our traditions alive. This event allows enthusiasts and amateurs to come together and celebrate something that runs deep in our culture and opens up falconry to a wider, international audience."

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch RMA vs SGE Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST.

He continued: "Over the years we have developed and grown the event and are very proud to feature the world's best falcons, along with equipment, products, art and entertainment. It's important that this event gives people a place to experience and be a part of the growing falconry movement around the world."

The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition is being held in line with the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to transform the county by developing greater opportunities for social and economic mobility and prosperity in a healthier, natural, environment.

For more information and to get tickets please visit https://sfc.org.sa/sa/en/events/index

Contact: Yehia MahdiMedia Representativeyehia.issa@xpotential-data.com+971557783004

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)