This season's first European top prize is up for grabs when Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid clash in Helsinki for the right to be called UEFA Super Cup winners. Champions League holders Real Madrid had one of the greatest cup runs in recent history last season when they made several memorable comebacks on their way to a victory over Liverpool in the finals. The Los Blancos were also La Liga champions in addition to their 14th European trophy and they remain one of the top sides in club football in the continent. Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were the dark horse in the second tier of European football in the previous campaign but they managed to lift the cup with significant wins over Barcelona and West Ham United which signified they are no pushovers. Real Madrid versus Eintracht Frankfurt will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Robert Lewandowski Says Barcelona is Ready To Challenge Real Madrid in La Liga Title Race.

Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni are all set to make their competitive debut for Real Madrid and all eyes will be on the performance of this dynamic duo. Karim Benzema will lead the line with Vinicius Junior on the wings. Federico Valverde is set to be deployed on the right of a front three. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will once again be part of the starting eleven despite the competition for places in the squad.

Jerome Onguene and Aurelio Buta are out of the UEFA Super Cup owing to injuries while Filip Kostic is likely to make his switch to Juventus. Sebastian Rode and Djibril Sow have their task cut out in the Frankfurt midfield with Real Madrid technically superior to them. Rafael Borre will be the no 9 for the German club and he will need to make good use of any chance he gets.

When is Real Madrid vs Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Frankfurt UEFA Super Cup 2022 clash will take place on August 11, 2020 (Thursday). The match will be played at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finalnd and the final has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of the Real Madrid vs Frankfurt UEFA Super Cup 2022 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch the final match live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022 Football Match?

Live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022 will be available online on SonyLIV. Fans watch catch the match live on either the SonyLiv app or on the website. Real Madrid have a habit of grinding out results in Europe and they should be able to lift their first trophy of the season.

