Delhi-NCR [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): NCR-based realty major Ace Group has launched premium 2&3 BHK residences by the name of Estrella Towers, a part of its luxury residential project ACE Starlit and is located in Sector 152, Noida, adjacent to the Noida Expressway.

The launch saw the project taking the real estate of Noida by storm as the buyers and investors flocked in large numbers. The Clientele seems to have a great interest in the project, as the epitome of luxury real estate development in Noida, Ace Group received an overwhelming response by clocking more than Rs 250 crore sales on day of launch. Meanwhile, 15th January has been announced as the date of allotment of the sold units to the buyers of the units in Estrella Towers.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Ajay Choudhary, CMD, Ace Group, said, "I'm delighted with the response that people are showing in Estrella Towers at Ace Starlit. We at Ace Group aim to be the preferred real estate developer in the NCR region and we are committed to achieve the status by not only fulfilling, but also exceeding the customer expectations."

Estrella towers offer unparalleled luxury features like home automation, ultra-modern double-height entrance lobbies, unique glass facade and expansive three-side open views. Every project of Ace Group is built with the latest technology and best quality and is delivered on or before time.

Established in 2010, Ace Group delivered more than 15 million sq. ft. projects and 50 acres of Ace Palm Floors Township. At present Ace group has more than 15 million sq. ft. of on-going projects including joint ventures. Among its completed residential projects include Ace Platinum, Ace City, Ace Aspire, Ace Golfshire, Ace Divino, Ace Parkway and Ace Palm Floors all of which have gained considerable customer attention. Ace Group has also established a number of commercial projects including City Square, Ace Studio, Ace Capitol and Ace Medley.

