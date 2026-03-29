Kathmandu [Nepal], March 29 (ANI): Former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak have been produced in the Kathmandu District Court today on charges of committing atrocities during the Gen-Z protest.

Oli, who has been admitted to the hospital, appeared infront of the court virtually while Lekhak was taken to the court by the Police from the District Government Attorney's Office.

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Both the leaders arrested on Saturday morning are being charged for committing atrocities during the September 8 and 9, 2025, protest, when a total of 77 people were killed. More than 2,400 protesters were seriously injured during the incident.

During the protest, Singha Durbar, the Parliament Building, the Supreme Court, the President's Office, police offices, commercial establishments, and private residences were set on fire and looted.

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The inquiry commission led by Gauri Bahadur Karki, formed to investigate the incident, had found the then Prime Minister Oli, then Home Minister Lekhak, and other responsible officials guilty and recommended action.

The first cabinet meeting of the government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, formed on March 27, after the House of Representatives elections held on March 5, decided to immediately implement the commission's report.

In the early hours of March 28, police took Oli from his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, and Lekhak from his residence in Katunje, Bhaktapur.

After being taken into custody, Oli was taken to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for a health check-up and admitted there as per the doctor's recommendation. Lekhak has been kept at Police Battalion No. 2, Maharajgunj.

In a separate development, the new government formed under Prime Minister Ship of Balendra Shah or Balen has forwarded the report of the inquiry commission, led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, to the Kathmandu District Police Complex for implementation.

The Commission, formed to investigate the incidents that occurred during the Gen-Z movement on September 8 and 9, 2025, had earlier submitted its report to the government led by then Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

According to SSP Ramesh Thapa, chief of the Kathmandu District Police, the Home Ministry has now officially handed over the report for execution.

"We have received the inquiry commission's report from the Home Ministry and have begun taking action accordingly," SSP Thapa said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)