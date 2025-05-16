PNN

New Delhi [India], May 16: Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced the launch of a summer vacation limited-period free stay program across 1100+ company serviced hotels in popular holiday destinations across India. A total of 1000 free stays will be available each day on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing thousands of travelers to enjoy a comfortable and memorable stay at no cost. Guests can redeem their complimentary stay by entering the coupon code FREESUMMER while booking through the OYO app or website.

The offer is valid from May 17 to 24, 2025, giving travelers the chance to experience OYO's premium hospitality completely free of charge.

It covers a wide range of OYO properties across hill stations, beach towns, and heritage cities, including Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Ooty, among others. For travelers looking to blend business with leisure, the program also includes major urban hubs like Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata, offering the perfect mix of work and relaxation.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging more families and solo travelers to explore new places while staying at OYO's premium properties. The hotel brands included as part of this scheme include Townhouse and Collection O properties.

Unlike other OYO properties, company serviced hotels stand out for their high-quality services, modern interiors, and enhanced guest experience. These hotels are carefully curated and managed directly by OYO to ensure superior comfort, top-tier amenities, and impeccable service.

Commenting on the initiative, Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer, OYO said "We see this as a unique opportunity for guests to experience the comfort and consistency of our company-serviced premium hotels. That's why this summer, we're offering free stays at select premium properties--making travel more accessible, joyful, and rewarding for families, business, pilgrims and solo travelers alike."

About OYO

OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate approximately 1.75 lakh hotels and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, as of March 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com.

