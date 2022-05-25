Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OZiva, India's leading certified clean, plant-based holistic wellness brand, kick starts a new campaign '#BeautyAndarBahar' to redefine the way skin ageing is perceived in India with their 'daily anti-ageing routine'. The routine aims to encourage consumers to adopt holistic nourishment of skin that not only focuses on applying the right products but also on consuming clean, plant-based nutrition. The routine tackles the impact of ageing on skin with its Plant-Based Collagen Builder, clinically proven to give a 10X increase in collagen production in the body along with Youth Elixir serum that helps reduce wrinkles by up to 50 per cent.

The #BeautyAndarBahar campaign is centred on the concept of holistically nourishing the skin from the inside out using an advanced Anti-aging routine based on clinically-proven activities.

Also Read | Imran Khan Joins Long March as PTI Workers Clash With Police on Streets: Report.

To mark the launch of the routine, popular celebrities like Shamita Shetty and SaiyyamiKher have also shared their reviews about the same. Watch them here

Shamita Shetty - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdqMDPtl7Fg/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Also Read | LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Dream11 Team: Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

SaiyyamiKher - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29poJT0nmd8

Although, ageing of the skin is a natural process; chronological age is just one of the factors affecting the skin. External and internal elements like sun, pollution, stress, lack of sleep, consumption of tobacco, etc. are in fact making skin age faster than the individual's physical age. Hence, maintaining healthy skin by taking control of the impact of these factors is a must.

Commenting on this, Sneha Tekriwal, Category Head - Skin & Hair, OZiva, says "With so many undesirable forces constantly acting against our skin, people are witnessing a sharp acceleration in the ageing process of their skin as the skin's health depends on what you apply as much as what you consume. Hence it is imperative that our skin is supplemented with clean, plant-based nutrition along with the right application products. With OZiva daily anti-ageing routine, we aim to provide an easy to follow, 2-step routine that consumers can follow to get healthier and radiant skin."

Also speaking on the same, Dr Supriya Raut, R&D Lead at OZiva, added "After we turn 20, the collagen production in our body decreases gradually due to internal and external factors. This in addition to the photodamage caused not only under the sun but also by hours spent in front of digital screens has made skin ageing faster than before. With the combination of OZiva Collagen Builder and Youth Elixir Face Serum, we have developed proprietary ingredients, scientifically crafted to help provide maximum anti-ageing benefit to the skin."

https://www.oziva.in/products/oziva-daily-anti-ageing-routine-youth-elixir-face-serum-30-ml-plant-based-collagen-builder-250g-for-complete-collagen-complex?utm_source=BusinessWire&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=Anti-Ageing

Apart from using the aforementioned anti-aging routine, it is also important to live a well-balanced lifestyle that comprises healthy eating, ample workout, and sound sleep.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)