Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ozone Forum of India, a common platform created for doctors and patients alike for the beneficial effects of Ozone Therapy, launched its first book called 'Clinical Ozone Therapy' at the 12th Annual Conference - 'Ozone Therapy an Integrated Approach' which was held in Mumbai. The two-day conference saw Ramesh Chauhan, Chairman of Bisleri International, Dr Mili Shah, President - Ozone Forum of India, along with esteemed guests - Dr K Satya Lakshmi, Director - National Institute of Naturopathy, Dr D.R. Kaarthikeyan - Former Director (CBI), and Dr Maria Emilia Gadelha Serra, Founder and President of the Brazilian Society of Medical Ozone Therapy, unveiling the book.

Therapy Supports the Following Health Conditions

Also Read | Drunk Passenger Creates Ruckus at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, Arrested.

- Chronic infections due to viruses, bacteria, fungi and other germs.- Non-healing wounds and ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wound infections.- Circulatory disorders.- Skin conditions like eczema, infections, bedsores, ulcers- Gynaecological infection.- Ear Nose Throat (ENT) infections, Sinus infections, Bronchitis- Arthritis, Rheumatism, Backaches, Spondylitis.- Help in cancer as supportive treatment to other mainline treatments- Liver diseases, cirrhosis, hepatitis- Brain disorders, Parkinson's, Memory Impairments

The book - Clinical Ozone Therapy draws light on usage of ozone therapy in different disease management. It comprises various benefits of ozone therapy along with applications of ozone in skin disorders, infectious diseases, cancer, diabetes mellitus, respiratory diseases, circulatory disorders, COVID-19, thyroid disorders and many more. The book is written by Dr Mili Shah, President, OFI, Dr Jignasha Captain, Director, OFI and Dr Pradeep MK Nair, Consultant-Research OFI.

Also Read | Karnataka Election Results 2023 Latest News Updates: Congress Crosses Majority Mark by Securing Lead on 114 Seats.

Commenting on the event and the launch of the book, Dr Mili Shah, President of Ozone Forum of India & Trustee of Bisleri Charitable Trust, said, "Ozone Therapy has been in existence for over a century and has been practiced in India since 2003. Ozone therapy is a holistic treatment that empowers your body to heal itself naturally. This therapy has effectively prevented and managed various acute and chronic diseases. By organizing workshops and annual conferences, we aim to spread maximum awareness about ozone therapy as a healing alternative and encourage more people to resort to the treatment. We have trained more than 2600 doctors from diverse medical fields treating lakhs of patients of different diseases."

Ozone therapy is a safe, simple and painless alternative medicinal therapy that has multiple benefits. Ozone is a very powerful germicidal, anti-inflammatory, oxidative-stress reducing and stress relieving agent which when administered through this therapy in the body, converts into Oxygen "O2" (the most important element required by our bodies) and nascent oxygen "O". The benefits of pure Oxygen in our body need not be elaborated, while the effect of the nascent oxygen "O", can easily be summarized as a powerful energetic molecule that readily attacks disease causing micro-organisms, while NOT harming any human cells. This helps in treatment of many diseases and allows the human body to improve regeneration of good cells for healing, enhancing its immunological response. The essence of ozone therapy is addressing the root cause of the disease which are usually oxidative stress and lack of circulation.

To undertake ozone therapy, ozone cannot be given directly through the nose like oxygen. Instead, precisely measured quantities of ozone gas are administered through the rectum as an enema passed through the vagina, eardrums, mixed in blood or saline infusions. Ozone gas and ozonized oils are also applied over the affected parts and ulcers for quick healing. Each treatment takes a few minutes, and no anesthesia is required, aiding the patient to be cheerful throughout the treatment.

The annual conference organized by the Ozone Forum of India is to emphasize use of ozone therapy as integrated approach. It empowers doctors with a revolutionary approach to healing people - not just treating diseases - using a unique tool called person-centred diagnosis.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)