Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 5: P.C. Chandra Jewellers, one of India's most trusted jewellery brands with over 85 years of legacy and a network of more than 70 showrooms across the country, proudly announces the launch of its latest collection - Swarnaraga.

Inspired by the enchanting rhythm of life and the vibrant hues of celebration, Swarnaraga is an ode to joy, creation, and festivity. Each piece in this exquisite collection is intricately designed with the timeless artistry of meena kari work, bringing together tradition and contemporary elegance.

The Swarnaraga collection embodies more than jewellery--it tells stories. Stories of moments that shimmer with happiness, melodies that echo life's magic, and colours that capture the spirit of togetherness. With every ornament, P.C. Chandra Jewellers invites you to embrace the beauty of life's celebrations and make them eternal.

Commenting on the launch, Shri Uday Kumar Chandra, Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers, said, "At P.C. Chandra Jewellers, every collection is a reflection of our heritage and craftsmanship. With Swarnaraga, we celebrate not just jewellery, but the very essence of festivity, music, and colour that enriches our lives. We are delighted to present this collection to our patrons as part of our continued journey of trust, excellence, and innovation."

The collection will be available from 5th September 2025 at all P.C. Chandra Jewellers showrooms across India.

About P.C. Chandra Jewellers

Founded in 1939, P.C. Chandra Jewellers has grown to become one of India's most admired jewellery brands. With a reputation built on trust, transparency, and craftsmanship, the brand has continually redefined elegance and tradition for over eight decades. Today, with more than 70 showrooms across the country, P.C. Chandra Jewellers continues to craft jewellery that resonates with every generation.

For more details, visit our website: www.pcchandraindia.com

