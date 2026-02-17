Pacific Holiday World

New Delhi [India], February 17: In a proud moment that reinforces its leadership in the hospitality and vacation ownership industry, The Pacific Holiday World has once again been recognized for its excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction. The company was recently awarded the prestigious Most Trusted Brand of the Year 2025 at the Bharat Gaurav Business Excellence Summit and Awards 2026, held at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The award was presented by The Brilliance Research, a respected organization known for recognizing excellence across industries.

Also Read | UFAWALLET ??? 10 ??????? UFA ??? ???-??? ?????? True Wallet.

The grand ceremony was further elevated by the presence of distinguished personalities including BJP leader and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and renowned actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who graced the occasion as special guests. Their presence added significance to the event, which celebrated organizations that have made a remarkable impact in their respective sectors.

This latest recognition marks another significant milestone in Pacific Holiday World's journey, highlighting the trust and confidence it has built among its growing community of members and partners. The award acknowledges the company's consistent efforts in delivering high quality holiday experiences, transparent services, and customer first practices that have helped it stand out in a competitive hospitality landscape.

Also Read | ??? 10 ?????? ?????????????? ??????????? ??????? ?????????????? ??????? 2026.

The Bharat Gaurav Business Excellence Awards are known for honoring organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and customer trust. Being named the Most Trusted Brand of the Year reflects Pacific Holiday World's strong reputation and its ability to maintain service excellence while continuously expanding its offerings. The recognition was presented in the presence of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and distinguished guests, making it a significant achievement for the company.

Over the years, Pacific Holiday World has built its brand on the foundation of trust, reliability, and customer satisfaction. With access to a wide network of premium resorts and holiday destinations, the company has made luxury travel more accessible and convenient for its members. Its focus on personalized service, dedicated customer support, and seamless holiday planning has contributed greatly to its positive reputation.

This is not the first time Pacific Holiday World has been honored for its credibility and service excellence. The company had previously received recognition as one of the most trusted names in hospitality services, further strengthening its position in the industry. Winning the Most Trusted Brand of the Year 2025 award once again reflects the company's continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards.

The recognition also highlights the hard work and dedication of the Pacific Holiday World team, whose consistent efforts have played a key role in achieving this milestone. From customer service professionals to management, the company's focus on creating memorable holiday experiences has remained unwavering.

Previously, the company was recognized with the Most Trusted Hospitality Services Award 2023, further highlighting its credibility and leadership in the hospitality sector. The recognition was presented during India's Most Trusted Brand celebration, where the company was honored for providing exceptional hospitality services and travel experiences. This earlier recognition reflected the company's mission to elevate hospitality standards and prioritize guest satisfaction.

Speaking about the achievement, representatives from Pacific Holiday World expressed gratitude to their members, partners, and team for their continued trust and support. They emphasized that this award is not just a recognition of past success but also a motivation to continue improving and delivering exceptional value. Once again, Pacific Holiday World has proven that trust, consistency, and customer satisfaction remain at the heart of its success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Pacific Holiday World. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)