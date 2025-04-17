NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 17: Paisabazaar, India's leading digital marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform, announced today the launch of 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' contest for the organisation's top-performing advisors. This innovative initiative, which is aligned with Paisabazaar's new brand purpose 'Har Sapna Hoga Sach', celebrates employee excellence and aims to support them in achieving their aspirations and dreams.

The 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' contest would provide the best performing advisors in FY 2025-26 with the chance to win a home, additional cash rewards, and further recognition for their exemplary performance.

In addition to this, Paisabazaar has also launched an 'Emerging Stars' contest - designed to acknowledge the next generation of top performers, who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and potential last financial year. Employees in the 'Emerging Stars' contest would be eligible for exciting prizes, including car and other rewards.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "People are at the heart of everything we do at Paisabazaar. The launch of the 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' contest is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where personal and professional growth is actively supported. As part of our brand purpose, 'Har Sapna Hoga Sach,' we believe that the success of our people directly translates to the best experience for consumers and the long-term growth of the organisation."

Sachin Vasudeva, Head of Sales, Paisabazaar, added, "At Paisabazaar, we are focussed on recognising and rewarding advisors who work tirelessly for our consumers. We want to ensure that our best performers have the opportunity to grow, succeed, and are rewarded. These new initiatives underscore our role as a nurturer of talent, providing all our employees with a clear path to success and career advancement."

Paisabazaar is committed to become an employer of choice, by focusing on employee recognition and talent nurturing. Through unique incentives like the 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' and 'Emerging Stars' contests, Paisabazaar empowers employees to achieve both personal and professional aspirations while building a strong, committed team that drives the company's growth.

Paisabazaar is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform. It is part of the PB Fintech Group (listed on Indian stock exchanges since 2021). Over the last 11 years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 50 million consumers. Every month, the platform receives around 20 lakh enquiries from more than 1000 cities. Paisabazaar over the years has built deep partnerships within the lending ecosystem, partnering with 60+ Banks, NBFCs, NBFC fintechs, to offer wide choice. Paisabazaar has been running India's largest credit awareness initiative, by offering consumers their credit score from the credit bureaus for free. Paisabazaar's co-created strategy helps meet consumer need gaps, through a robust array of exclusive, first-in-market and best-in-class digital products, built with partner Banks and NBFCs. Paisabazaar is also an ISO (27001: 2013) certified organization with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers. We are also a PCI DSS certified organization.

