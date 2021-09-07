Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/PNN): PallyCon, a global leader in Multi DRM and content protection service provider, announced the launch of a powerful Anti-piracy solution for the OTT platforms.

The solution tracks and mines illegal content leakage and sends a red alert to the source of the illicit content generator.

Also Read | Foods For a Healthy Heart: Greens, Salmon and Wine Can Make Your Heart Function Just Fine.

The Anti-piracy solution supported by forensic watermarking integration globally monitors content leakage. It issues a DMCA Takedown Notice to the pirated website before eliminating unlawful content from the site.

PallyCon's forensic watermarking integrated system intelligently crawls and detects hundreds of illicit pirated links over the internet. It takes down the same while providing customers with the choice to detect the source of piracy

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greeting to Israel PM Naftali Bennett and People of the Country on Jewish New Year.

Features of powerful Anti-piracy solution -

24x7 Fully Automated service for monitoring

Global Coverage (for crawling, Detection & Takedown)

Automated and manual takedown service

Pre-integrated with PallyCon Forensic Watermarking

Unique identification of piracy source

Suitable for VOD content

Expressing his views on the launch, James Ahn, Founder & CEO of INKA ENTWORKS, said that producing premium content requires effort, time, and money. Illegal content copy leads to massive losses to producers and diminishes the charm of new movie releases or any creative content produced.

PallyCon can now safeguard and enable content production houses and content studios to fearlessly produce and distribute content safely by adding an anti-piracy solution to the digital arsenal.

The Anti-piracy solution is a premium addition to the suite of PallyCon content protection, warehousing and forensic watermarking technologies designed to secure and guard apps and developers against various breaches and content piracy.

Details - https://pallycon.com/anti-piracy/

PallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA ENTWORKS trusted by 200+ customers globally. With a 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Visible Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti-Piracy services, App Security with Quick and Simple integration, Inka Entworks is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)