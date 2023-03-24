New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/GPRC): Protium, a pan-India engineering-driven lender, shines bright at the notable Global Business Symposium 2022-23 by BARC Asia, which was held on 28th February. The company won two awards namely, The Prestigious Rising Brands of Asia and The Marketing Meister Award.

Protium's recognition as the Prestigious Rising Brands of Asia is proof of its unwavering commitment to fueling the ambitions of MSMEs and individuals across India through powerful financing solutions.

The organization took its form in 2019 and has rapidly gained a reputation as the fastest growing lending companies in India and shows no signs of slowing down. With over 85 branches in 65+ cities servicing 15,000+ pin codes, this pan-India engineering-driven lender caters to the credit needs of over 7 lakh customers across the country. To date, Protium has disbursed more than INR 4,500 Cr through its wide range of products including Loans Against Property, Business Loans, Line of Credit, and even Machinery & Equipment finance, while servicing a loan book of more than INR 2,700 Cr, at an industry-best NPA of 0.44%. Protium continues to strive to stay at the forefront of innovation, developing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the customers.

The Marketing Meister Award was awarded to Jiby Mathew Antony, Managing Director, Marketing and Growth at Protium for his outstanding leadership and marketing skills carved out his 13 years of experience in the industry. The efforts dedicated towards establishing Protium as a pan-India brand is a demonstration of his ability to consistently conceptualize, develop, and execute successful marketing strategies that drive top-of-the-mind recall and long-lasting, measurable results.

"Every award is a reminder to pad up, raise the bar & keep pushing boundaries. It has been a privilege to represent Protium and the BFSI sector of India on a global platform. As we continue to grow and expand, we remain committed to our mission of fueling ambitions and contributing to the growth of New India," said Jiby Mathew Antony, Managing Director, Marketing and Growth.

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector plays a critical role in India's economy, with the rising income level of middle class and increasing access to digital financial services driving tremendous growth in recent years. In this highly competitive sector, Protium has made significant strides since its inception just over three years ago.

Protium's success in the BFSI sector was highlighted at the BARC Asia awards, where it was the sole company representing the industry alongside well-established brands from diverse industries such as Samsung, Bayer, Honda, Tata Steel, Hyundai, BharatBenz, and more. This accomplishment is a testament to the company's engineering-driven lending models and focus on ascertaining customer requirements using cohesive collaboration between tech, risk, data and analytics, earning recognition at national and international levels. The company's ability to provide innovative financial solutions to meet the credit needs of customers and businesses across India has allowed it to carve out a niche in the industry.

As the BFSI sector in India continues to expand, Protium's success and innovative approach to lending are likely to enable it to capitalize on emerging opportunities. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction will remain central to its business strategy, ensuring that it continues to thrive in a highly competitive sector.

BARC (Brand Advertising Research & Consulting Pvt. Ltd.) is a renowned research-based consultancy that provides top-notch solutions to global brands. The "Prestigious Brand of Asia" recognition is one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry and is proof of a brand's commitment to excellence and innovation. Brands that receive this recognition have proven their ability to deliver exceptional products and services that meet the needs and expectations of their customers.

