Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Paras Buildtech, one of India's leading developers, has launched a one-of-a-kind high street retail marvel, 'Paras Avenue, in Noida Sector 129. Spread across 2 acres, Paras Avenue will be a low-rise, high-street retail project that will provide its visitors with a unique shopping experience, sumptuous food court.

Commenting on the launch, Aman Nagar, Joint Managing Director of Paras Buildtech, "Paras Avenue, located at sector 129, will be an architectural marvel as a retail high-street project in that area. We expect Paras Avenue to be fully sold out in the next three to six months, with a staggering revenue of INR 750 crore. He further added that the aim would be to lease the majority of the inventory before possession of the project."

Also Read | Qualcomm To Enhance Immersive Gaming Experience on Premium Smartphones.

Nagar further added, "Following the overwhelming response from investors at Paras One33, we are optimistic about launching Paras Avenue in Sector 129. Given its seamlessly strategic location, the expectations for this low-rise retail are quite high. Brimming with opportunities, Noida continues to dominate the choices of renowned global brands."

As the area's landmark high street project and one of the area's finely designed retail projects, Paras Avenue is an urban utopia destined to become a sought-after destination for upmarket brand experiences. With various retail configurations, large frontages, and flexible spaces, it's the ideal location to maximise a product's or service's commercial potential. Double-height store spaces ensure maximum brand visibility and higher rental rates for investors. The subdivision area makes it easier for each establishment to stand out and capture shoppers' attention.

Also Read | Flashback Friday: When Beyonce Got Inspired by Bollywood Beauty Deepika Padukone!.

Paras One33, a low-rise mixed-use development in Noida Sector 133, is the latest retail offering of Paras Buildtech and is adjacent to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Paras Buildtech has delivered approximately 15 million square feet of retail, commercial, and residential projects to date.

Backed by a strong brand lineage, Paras Buildtech, incepted in 2002, is progressing fast "Towards Tomorrow". With timely delivery as its core strength, the company has already delivered approximately 15 million square feet across 12+ projects in Delhi, NCR. An impressive project spectrum includes a mix of residential, commercial, and retail spaces, with developments spread across Gurgaon, Noida, Zirakpur, and Mohali. Paras Buildtech enjoys an absolute edge in these markets, right from land acquisition, to procurement, construction, project management, and property management services. This team of highly experienced professionals is constantly working to make tomorrow a reality.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)