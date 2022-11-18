Often we see Bollywood celebs seeking inspiration from Hollywood gals! Many Gen Z members like Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are getting inspired by Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner's personal sense of styling. And while we have no qualms about it, how often do we see Hollywood seeking inspiration from Bollywood? Well, there was a time when music icon Beyonce copied one of Deepika Padukone's very famous looks. Beyonce Birthday: Make Some Noise for The Queen of Sass and Style (View Pics).

Remember Deepika Padukone's hot pink gown at the Cannes Film Festival? The one by Ashi Studio. The tulle gown with dramatic shoulders made DP look like the only fashionista on the block. Well, the same outfit with a similar look was then worn by singing sensation Beyonce for her performance at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa in 2018. Of course, Queen Bey looked like a million bucks in the outfit but so did our Indian beauty, right? Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani & Kiara Advani's Corset Looks That We Approve!

Deepika Padukone and Beyonce in This Dramatic Ashi Studio Outfit

Deepika Padukone and Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We were certainly impressed and a bit stunned to see Beyonce aping Deepika's style and the credit for which goes to the latter's stylist, Shaheen Nathani. She had the vision and hats off to her for getting it right! She did help Deepika deliver one of her finest looks that year and the more we say, the less it would justify her talent. But on a lighter note, who do you think nailed this outfit better? Was it Deepika Padukone or Beyonce? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

