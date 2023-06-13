BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13: Parijat Industries, a global leader in agrochemical manufacturing, partnered with Happay, India's largest Travel and Expense (T&E) management platform for enterprises, to centralize its expense management, automate T&E processes, and get real-time insights into its fleet expenses. Spread across 60+ countries and 4 international offices, Parijat has been a leader in agrochemical manufacturing for 30+ years now. Parijat Industries serves farmers worldwide by building global partnerships and supplying quality, cost-effective crop protection chemicals. Parijat adopts a mobile-first approach Previously Parijat Industries used its existing order management software with an expense module to manage its growing expenses. However, this software was complicated to use, and the fleet force found it challenging. This was when Parijat Industries decided to leverage the mobile-first approach for T&E management that Happay offered. Interestingly, post the implementation of Happay, Parijat Industries has completely eliminated the challenge of using complicated software. Happay's easy-to-use and intuitive UI in mobile and web apps made it easy for Parijat's employees to adopt the software quickly. What's more, the fleet force uses the Happay mobile app to file expenses on the go. Now, even rural users can easily file expenses on the mobile app without any hassle. "Until Happay, we believed that expense management is torture for everyone. Not only did Happay change this for us by fastening our reimbursement cycles, reducing approval delays, and improving our finance team's productivity, but it also did all this while being the simplest software to use," said Uday Anand, Director & Head of IT, HR, and Admin, Parijat Industries. Reduced expense approval cycle A study by PayStream Advisors found that companies that do not use an automated expense approval process experienced a delayed reimbursement cycle of a minimum of 17 days. This was the next critical challenge the agrochemical giant faced. "As we grew our domestic presence, expenses also grew. Our 3-step manual expense approval process became inefficient and delayed everything by months," said Anand. Happay quickly solved this challenge with its ApprovNow feature that automated approvals based on predefined rules and reduced the 3-step manual approval process to just one step. 100 per cent employee satisfaction During the pre-Happay days, salespersons struggled with expenses as they spent their own money. What's worse, the finance and sales teams were always "untrusting of each other, " leading to prolonged reimbursement cycles and loss of productivity. However, after the adoption of Happay cards - that was pre-loaded with company money - employees no longer had to spend their personal money. This led to a 100 per cent better employee experience and satisfaction. Furthermore, using the Xpendite feature, the finance team now had real-time visibility on every employee's expense, bringing cash leakage to 0 per cent! Parijat Industries' partnership with Happay has transformed its fleet force management, enabling them to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and cost savings. Happay's innovative technology, AI-driven insights, customization options, and unwavering customer support have played a pivotal role in its success.

