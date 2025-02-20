#ParuParvathy Maintains Momentum at the Box Office, Crosses Rs1.8 Cr in Its Third Week

New Delhi [India], February 20: The Kannada film #ParuParvathy is emerging as one of 2025's biggest success stories. As it enters its third week in theaters, the film has raked in an impressive Rs1.8 crore, reflecting its increasing popularity among audiences. Viewers continue to praise its gripping narrative, stunning cinematography, and soulful music, calling it one of the finest Kannada films of the year.

A Cinematic Masterpiece

From the very first weekend, #ParuParvathy has received overwhelming appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Its unique storytelling and striking visuals have drawn comparisons to international cinema, with fans lauding its fresh approach and emotional depth. Social media has been buzzing with discussions, with many calling it a "cinematic gem" and "a refreshing take on Kannada filmmaking."

A Landmark Debut for Eighteen Thirty Six Pictures

Produced by Eighteen Thirty Six Pictures, the film marks the production house's impressive debut, setting new standards for storytelling and cinematic quality in Kannada cinema. Led by P B Premnath, who made a remarkable shift from a corporate career at ITC Ltd. to filmmaking, the production house is redefining the industry with high-quality, innovative content. With #ParuParvathy's success, Eighteen Thirty Six Pictures has established itself as a powerhouse, leaving audiences eager for its upcoming ventures.

A Stellar Cast & Crew Bringing the Story to Life

Directed by Rohit Keerthi, the film stars Deepika Das, Poonam Sirnaik, and Fawas Ashraf, each delivering outstanding performances that have struck a chord with viewers. A standout element of the film is a fourth character--an unconventional travel companion in the form of a vehicle--symbolizing themes of freedom, resilience, and self-discovery.

The breathtaking visuals, captured by cinematographer Abin Rajesh, take the audience on a stunning journey through diverse landscapes, from the golden deserts of Jaisalmer to the snow-covered peaks of Niti Valley. C.K. Kumar's sharp editing ensures a smooth narrative flow, while M.R. Rajakrishnan's expert audiography deepens the film's immersive sound design.

Adding to the emotional depth is the film's music, composed by R. Hari. Tracks like The Holi Song, Payanaa, and The Hiking Foot have resonated deeply with audiences, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

What's Next for Eighteen Thirty Six Pictures?

Riding high on the success of #ParuParvathy, Eighteen Thirty Six Pictures is now preparing for bigger and more ambitious projects, including feature films and web series that aim to push creative boundaries. With a strong commitment to authentic storytelling and cinematic brilliance, the production house is set to bring fresh and meaningful narratives to audiences.

As #ParuParvathy continues its strong theatrical run, it stands as a shining example of the evolving Kannada film industry--one that embraces innovation, authenticity, and a deep connection with its audience.

