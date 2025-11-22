PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly, and robotics-integrated automation systems, today announced the establishment of a new ~1,09,450 sq. ft. manufacturing facility at Sadumbre, Maval, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic capacity expansion program.

The new facility represents a total planned investment of approximately ₹55 crore and is designed to augment PAL's production capability for advanced automation systems, including robotic welding lines, assembly platforms, special-purpose machines, and Industry 4.0-enabled automation cells. At full operational scale, the facility is expected to generate employment opportunities for ~200 skilled and semi-skilled professionals, further strengthening the company's engineering and manufacturing ecosystem.

This expansion will increase Patil Automation's installed capacity from 2,304 units to 3,454 units annually, supporting growing demand from automotive, EV, railways, defence, renewable energy, and heavy engineering sectors. The strategic addition also aligns with the company's long-term vision to double throughput, reduce lead times, and service larger turnkey automation programs for domestic and global OEMs.

The facility is being developed near PAL's existing units in the Maval region, ensuring operational efficiency through shared resources, streamlined logistics, and faster integration with the company's end-to-end design, engineering, and commissioning capabilities.

Patil Automation remains committed to continuous innovation, sector diversification, and scaling its global delivery footprint through investments in technology, capacity, and talent.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director, Patil Automation Limited, said, "We are delighted to announce this major step in our capacity expansion roadmap. The new facility is a key enabler of our next phase of growth. With rising demand for automation across industries, this expansion strengthens our ability to deliver high-volume, high-precision automation systems while creating meaningful employment and contributing to India's manufacturing competitiveness. As we continue to diversify across high-growth sectors, this expanded capacity ensures Patil Automation remains a resilient, competitive, and long-term partner for manufacturers seeking to modernise and optimise their operations."

