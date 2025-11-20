VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: Every milestone of significance carries one undeniable truth: the greater the purpose, the tougher will be the process to achieve it. A higher purpose always demands a tougher journey -- that is the fundamental law of meaningful success. When the purpose is higher, the process is never going to be easy.

This principle continues to shape individuals, organisations and initiatives that prioritise impact, long-term values and societal progress over short-term convenience.

Just like a seed that endures darkness, pressure, heat and unpredictable weather before it grows into a tree, meaningful achievements also take time. A seed does not become a source of shade or fruit overnight -- its roots must strengthen, its stem must resist storms, and its growth must withstand seasons of challenge. The seed suffers in silence long before the world celebrates the tree -- our journeys are no different.

One of the purest reflections of this truth is found in the life of a farmer. A farmer sows a seed knowing that he will not see results immediately. He wakes before sunrise, works through harsh weather, faces uncertainty, pests, uneven rains and low market prices. Yet he continues with faith, patience and resilience -- because his purpose is bigger than his process - he has to feed the people of a nation, perhaps many nations. A farmer's life teaches us that when your purpose feeds others, your hardships become your strength. The farmer's journey mirrors every purposeful mission: relentless effort, invisible pain and a rewarding outcome that nourishes many.

Modern success stories further reinforce this truth. Startups that begin in cramped rooms evolve into industry leaders only after navigating funding hurdles, operational crises and relentless competition. Innovators who introduce transformative ideas often face resistance before earning acceptance. Social-impact organisations battle limited resources and complex barriers before their missions begin empowering communities.

Struggle is not a setback; it is validation that the goal truly matters. Success without struggle is a failure, also keeping in view the evolving spirit of leadership and enterprise. Whether developing clean technologies, building sustainable infrastructure or driving manufacturing excellence, mission-led teams embrace challenges as essential steps. The hardest decisions today often become the strongest foundations tomorrow.

Industries working toward national goals also experience this reality. From renewable energy to digital transformation, and from industrial capacity-building to skilling initiatives, every impactful effort encounters regulatory complexities, technical gaps and investment uncertainties. Yet, these struggles strengthen the foundation for progress.

Every meaningful journey demand resilience, patience and clarity of purpose. Hardships never block the path -- they prepare for the next chapter. And the next chapter always rewards those who persist.

In the future, individuals and organisations will be defined not merely by the purposes they pursue, but by the processes they build to achieve them. As missions become more ambitious--impact creation, societal value, sustainability, human-centric innovation--the path will demand smarter systems, resilient mindsets and technology-enabled discipline.

Data-driven decisions, adaptive workflows, transparent communication and purpose-led leadership will become essential pillars. The organisations that thrive will be those that treat the process not as a hurdle, but as a strategic asset--constantly refined, continuously learned from and fearlessly aligned to a bigger, meaningful purpose. The greater the purpose, the more evolved the process must become.

Ironically, most of us surrender in the process, yet we want to achieve the purpose. How is this possible?

(Pavan Kaushik is a storyteller, speaker and author of book Gazab Zindagi, a widely appreciated collection of real-life reflections and inspirational stories that celebrate the human spirit, inner strength and everyday resilience.)

