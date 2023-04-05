(From Left to Right): Sathish Selvakanthan, co-founder and CTO, Krishna Kumar Mani Founder and CEO, Kannadas Muthusamy, Chief Information Security Officer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI/PNN): Paysharp, incorporated in 2019 by Krishna Kumar Mani and Sathish S, provides enterprise-grade payment solutions business, a solution including complete UPI solutions and other payment collection solutions. The startup Paysharp also received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod for Payment Aggregator In-Principle License.

Paysharp is a three and half-year-old fintech startup headquartered in Chennai. Paysharp announced it completed Pre-Series A funding on March 2023. During the round, Paysharp raised 10.5 crores with the 200 crores valuation.

Also Read | WATCH: Fantagio’s New Boy Group #LUN8 Introduces 3rd Member #Takuma With Teaser Video … – Latest Tweet by Soompi.

Paysharp provides a complete UPI payment solution, virtual account, B2B payment solutions and BBPS Billers for merchants. The company focuses on the B2B segment with flat pricing.

"With the funding, we will be able to increase the capabilities of our present products and develop new techniques to automate the financial operations of the nation's millions of SMEs and small businesses as a result of this," said Krishna Kumar Mani, co-founder and CEO of Paysharp. Also, the company spokesperson said it intended to use the funding for new product development initiatives and strengthen compliance & operation arms.

Also Read | WOW! Fan Accurately Predicts Dasun Shanaka and Jason Roy’s Signing for IPL 2023 by Gujarat Titans and KKR Respectively, See Post.

The B2B-focused Payment aggregator offers a complete UPI solution with UPI deep linking / mobile intent, collection request, and dynamic QR code. The company claims its Virtual account collection is 10X better than Bank's virtual account solution compared with features.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)