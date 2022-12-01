Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Pega University Program by Pegasystems and TalentSprint has launched tech careers of 10,000 students in the last 7 years. Starting with 2 partner colleges in 2016, this two-semester university-level curriculum on the cutting-edge Pega platform has now spread across 18+ partner colleges in India as of date. The holistic program enables third-year engineering college students to build robust capabilities in low-code technologies to secure a competition-proof career with the customers and partners of Pegasystems.

"As we strive for continued success, I extend my deep gratitude to our recruitment partners, implementation partner TalentSprint and partner universities/colleges. The Pega University Program has proven to be extremely effective in creating certified, ready-to-deploy young software engineers," said Deepak Visweswaraiah, vice president, platform engineering, and site managing director, Pegasystems, India.

"We have partnered with more than 24 global blue-chip companies to conduct exclusive placement drives, resulting in a consistent placement rate of over 80%. By the end of FY23, 10,000 students will have benefited from this program with great compensation growth and a tremendous impact on their careers. Our goal for 2023 is to place over 1,600 students. We aim to increase enrolment in Pega UAP by 20% next year and add three to four more universities to the program. In addition, we will prioritize talent and program quality while implementing Pega UAP India globally."

Dr. Santanu Paul, Founder and CEO, TalentSprint, said "We are glad to have pioneered this initiative of creating industry-ready talent from select colleges with Pegasystems in India and the Pega University Program has been one of our most successful programs. The program holds a 95% certification rate with a high-touch placement assistance that has resulted in a balance between industry demands, student aspirations, and college objectives. The program has launched many careers across the globe and we look forward to many more." The Pega ecosystem has created unlimited growth opportunities for students, college partners, and global blue-chip companies. Many doors open for program graduates as they are handpicked and trained thoroughly with 300+ hours of hands-on experiential learning by qualified and certified instructors. Their exposure to rigorous and cutting-edge industry practices offers them a significant career-edge over other students.

The Pega ecosystem ensures that the industry demand and talent supply are skillfully matched and offered to recruiters at no cost. College partners also benefit from the premium opportunity of getting their students nurtured with advanced tech skills, which leads to aspirational placements with leading companies in a highly competitive job market.

The program recently had its Pega University Program Conclave 2022 in Hyderabad. Key stakeholders responsible for driving the success of the Pega University Program came together at the Conclave to highlight the paradigm shift in emerging tech talent creation for the industry. To know more about the program, visit talentsprint.com/pega-colleges.dpl

