New Delhi [India], January 16: As the quote goes, we tell ourselves stories in order to live and that's what we are looking at the Pen N Paper Awards, such stories which are life changing, mind boggling and which cannot only inspire but change your perception.

We had hundreds of entries across 12 genres, wherein publishers and authors were individually nominated for their work equally. We are really happy and thrilled to announce the Season 2 of The Pen N Paper Awards and what better place than at the New Delhi World Book Fair, 2026 on 14th Jan 2026 at the BlueRose Book Stall.

As it is said that a writer's journey is a loner's journey and so is the journey of the people working behind the scenes reviewing the books from the longlist of books to a shortlist and finally to a finale.

The major attraction were stories which revolved around saving our environment, mother earth as there is no planet B and most importantly practical solutions which also lie in our own roots. It was the season which was fueled with inspiring stories to historic ones to prepare for not only examinations but to prepare you for real life skills. Authors from small towns giving their real-life experiences and sharing their personal stories to make it more relatable to a wider audience and equally inspiring. The fictional stories will take you to different worlds and a land of dreams and fantasy. So overall we are quite excited to take this platform at a much grandeur scale wherein we can also assist Authors to take their stories in different genres like screen adaptations as stories have the power to change your mind and the world.

Winners List across 12 Genres:

Arup Bose, Publisher, was all praise about the second season of the awards, and is sure that this is just a step towards cultivating a more informed and encouraged set of readers and writers. Pen N Paper Awards is an exciting award in it's second season which is recognizing new literary voices. This is an amazing opportunity for new authors, publishers as well as established ones to showcase their work. A mix of eclectic work and literary excellence, the winners of the Pen N Paper award are amazing books.

Prachi Garg - a bestselling author stated that Pen N Paper Award is a great platform for the authors to showcase their work. It covers books from almost all genres.

Harshil Shah : Founder - Books Barista - This is the second season where we are happy to have some amazing and intriguing entries. It is really difficult as a process from the longlist to a shortlist to the Finale Winners. We look forward to making the writers reach more readers and vice versa through our platform. At Pen N Paper Awards the idea is to bridge the gap between the Self-Published Authors and the Traditional Publishers by getting them on one platform.

