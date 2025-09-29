A powerful blend of humor, honesty, and hope, the book calls upon women to pause, reflect, and re-enter their lives without apology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Penguin India proudly announced the launch of Guilt Trip: Nine Stops to Selfhood, a witty, heart-tugging, and unapologetically honest narrative by Dr. Rajani Tewari. The event took place at Title Waves, Bandra, on 27th September 2025.

The book was launched in the presence of Ms. Sarita Bahl, Ms. Preeti Vyas (Founder & Chairwoman, Vyas Giannetti Creative - VGC), who graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.

This wasn't just the release of a book -- it was the unveiling of an anthem for every woman who had ever carried the weight of guilt, silently and stoically, while juggling the endless expectations of life.

Through the voice of her unforgettable protagonist Ladoo Singh, Dr. Tewari brought alive a story that was not a saga from a far-away land, but an everyday action-packed reality -- the kind lived by nine out of ten women in one form or another. Guilt Trip served as a mirror to the invisible baggage women strap onto their backs -- the guilt of not being "perfect enough," "strong enough," or "good enough."

"Women don't just carry handbags; we carry guilt bags -- big ones, invisible ones, the kind we never put down," said Dr. Rajani Tewari, CHRO, writer and speaker, while addressing the audience at the launch.

"As a corporate leader, I have seen talented women second-guess themselves because of guilt -- guilt of not being perfect mothers, guilt of not being ideal professionals, guilt of not being everything to everyone. As a woman, I have felt those very burdens in my own life. Guilt Trip is my attempt to turn those silent struggles into a story that women can relate to and find courage in. Through Ladoo's journey, I wanted to tell every woman: you don't have to live inside those guilt loops forever. You can release yourself -- and it all begins with one brave choice."

Ms. Preeti Vyas, Founder & Chairwoman of VGC, shared during the launch, "This book brings that silent struggle into the light. It tells women that it is okay to put down that baggage and walk free. As someone who has spent decades in the creative industry, I truly believe that stories have the power to spark change, and Guilt Trip is one such story -- a mirror, a guide, and an inspiration all rolled into one."

Ms. Sarita Bahl, Impact Voice, Ex- Head CSR Bayer Foundation, shared during the launch: "What struck me most about Guilt Trip is its fearless honesty. Dr. Rajani Tewari has managed to weave a narrative that is not only entertaining but also transformative. So many women, whether they are corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, homemakers, or young dreamers, carry the invisible weight of guilt -- guilt that prevents them from fully living their lives.

About the Book

Guilt Trip takes readers through nine metaphorical "stops" -- each a moment of reckoning, humor, heartbreak, and eventual self-discovery. Ladoo Singh, with her mix of sarcasm, warmth, and resilience, emerges as the everywoman who laughs, cries, and rises again -- reminding readers that guilt may be universal, but so is redemption.

Guilt Trip: Nine Stops to Selfhood is now available on Amazon and at leading bookstores across India.

About the Author

Dr. Rajani Tewari is a CHRO, writer, and speaker whose work explores the intersection of resilience, humor, and identity. Known for her thought-provoking insights on leadership and life, she brings the same candor and emotional depth to her writing. Guilt Trip is her ode to women everywhere -- a reminder that selfhood is not a destination, but a journey.

