Mumbai, September 29: YouTube has integrated AI into its music services by introducing a new "AI Music Hosts" feature to rival Spotify's AI DJ feature. The Google-owned platform has introduced this feature for its YouTube Music app. Spotify offered AI DJ exclusively, marking its monopoly over other music streaming platforms like YouTube.

The new YouTube AI Music Hosts feature is limited; however, it may be available to more users once testing is over. Currently, it can be accessed via the YouTube Labs Program. AI Music Hosts lets users get automated commentary, insights, and trivia between songs. YouTube Premium Lite: Google-Owned Platform Introduces Low-Cost Subscription Tier in India; Check Price and Features.

YouTube Labs Launched in US

Google-owned platform announced YouTube Labs and YouTube AI Music Hosts feature via an official announcement via blog. The company said, "Today, we’re introducing YouTube Labs — a new way for users to take our cutting-edge AI experiments for a test drive." Along with this, it announced "YouTube AI Music Hosts," its first experimental feature.

YouTube added that the new feature was "designed to deepen your listening experience by sharing relevant stories, fan trivia, and fun commentary about your favorite music on the YouTube Music app, [and it] is now live." It confirmed that only a limited number of participants will be allowed to access and test the early prototypes and experiments and "influence the future of YouTube."

YouTube 'AI Music Hosts' Feature; Here's Everything to Know

As per a report by Android Headlines, YouTube's AI Music Hosts will help users in the United States get a deeper listening experience by interjecting between tracks to share artist stories, fun trivia, and commentary related to the music. The report added that YouTube has yet to reveal details about the voice and personality of the feature. However, it highlighted that AI Music Hosts offers a similar experience to the AI DJ feature on Spotify. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Status Chat Shortcut’ Feature To Quickly Interact With People Who Viewed User’s Status.

The report stated that the feature is accessible via a dedicated button on the Now Playing screen of the YouTube Music app, located near the 'thumbs up' and 'thumbs down' rating section.

