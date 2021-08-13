New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/SRV Media): Russia has been a popular destination among the many young minds across the globe, especially for studies in medical and other research disciplines including quality learning experience at an affordable price.

Keeping in view the popularity of the Russian universities, a leading global magazine Forbes Education has listed the top 100 universities in Russia for the year 2021. Among the top 100 universities in Russia, Perm State Medical University (PSMU) - named after academician E.A.Wagner of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation - has been placed at the 82nd position in the overall country rank.

As for medical education, the university for the very first time has reserved 8th rank and is among the top 10 medical universities of Russia.

Forbes Education list included several universities facilitating medical education, scientific research, geology, management and many other disciplines as well. All the universities were analysed on various criteria such as demand of employers, networking, quality of education and international recognition. For each criteria, the university was awarded a particular score as an average and thus was ranked according to it. Perm State Medical University scored a total of 29.01 points.

Established in 1916, the century-old Perm State Medical University has been working towards providing excellence to its students since its inception. The university is extremely popular among the international students. This can be supported by the fact that at present there are approximately 12,000 international students, including more than 5000 students from India, currently studying at the university. The university is listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS), empanelled by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and recognised by the National Medical Commission, erstwhile known as the Medical Council of India.

Koryukina Irina Petrovna, former Rector and Professor, at the Perm State Medical University had once stated, "Today PSMU is a large universally recognized center of medical education and research work, one of the leading medical universities in the Russian Federation."

Perm State Medical University has received several honours like the European Association of European Medical Schools (AMSE) in 1997, In 2007, PSMU was awarded the Letter of Commendation from the President of the Russian Federation for many years of fruitful scientific, pedagogical and medical activities.

In 2008, the university was awarded an honorary diploma with entry into the All-Russian National Register "One Hundred Best Universities of Russia" under the heading "Elite of Education in Russia" for outstanding professional achievements and significant contribution to the development of enlightenment, education, spiritual and moral education of young people.

The fee structure of the university makes the medical education affordable to most of the students. The university also is popular for taking care of all its international students and providing them with the facilities to ensure their comfort like Indian canteens, separate hostels for boys and girls and more. At the university, the students also get the coaching for qualifying their medical screening exams like FMGE (for India), USMLE (for the USA), PLAB (for Britain), etc.

The university keeps on reaching new heights with all its achievements. The educational experience at the university is full of warmth, gratitude and absolute quality.

The 7 universities prior to the Perm State Medical University among the top 10 medical universities in Russia includes several classical names like First Moscow State Medical University, Russian National Research Medical University, Privolzhsky Research Medical University, First Saint Petersburg State Medical University, Stavropol State Medical University, Orenburg State Medical University, and Tver State Medical University as per the scores provided by the Forbes Education.

To learn more about Perm State Medical University visit: www.psmu.in

