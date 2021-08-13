Dehradun, August 13: A suicide case has been reported from Uttarakhand where a girl allegedly ended her life after being scolded by her father over academics. Reports inform that a 15-year-old girl killed herself allegedly after her father scolded her for not focusing on her studies. According to a report by TOI, the incident is said to have taken place on Thursday in the Shivnagar colony of Rudrapur’s Transit camp area in Udham Singh Nagar district of the hill state.

The family, natives of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh had been residing in Rudrapur in the hill state for quite some time now. The Police informed that the girl locked herself in her room on Wednesday night after being scolded by her father. On Thursday morning, her mother found her hanging from the ceiling. The TOI report stated that the body was sent for postmortem and a case was lodged under section 174 of CrPc. Uttarakhand Teen Ends Life by Hanging Self After Brother Accidentally Breaks Her Smartphone.

The father of the deceased, identified as Om Prakash, is a sweeper in a nearby colony. In his statement to the cops, he said that his daughter had not performed well in the exams and thus, he asked her to switch off the television and concentrate on her studies. Anguished by his behavior, the teen took the extreme step and hanged herself from the ceiling.

