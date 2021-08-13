Ahmedabad, August 13: A 28-year-old woman on Wednesday lodged a complaint against a man, who is reported to be a witch doctor, alleging that he had asked her to have sex with him to conceive. The woman, who lives in Juhapura area of Ahmedabad, also said that three brothers of the accused, identified as Imtiyaz Sheikh, had assaulted her husband when she approached the police. A case has been registered. Ahmedabad Woman Tortured, Harassed by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry.

According to a report by TOI, the woman could not become mother eight years after her marriage. Desperate to have a child, she was seeking various remedies. One of her friends told her to meet Imtiyaz Sheikh. When she met him, she alleged, Sheikh asked her to have sex with someone other than her husband to become mother of a child. Sheikh then suggested she should have sex with him, she further alleged. Ahmedabad: Woman Kills Unemployed Husband With Help of Two Boyfriends.

"On August 7, Imtiyaz came to my house and I told him that I could not become a mother. Having heard this, he straightaway told me that I would have to have sex with some other man to bear a child," the woman said. "He further told me to come with him to a hotel to have sex so that I would become the mother of a child," she added.

The woman also said when her family wrote an application to police to lodge a complaint against Sheikh, his three brothers made a ruckus at her house. They abused her and when her husband intervened, they beat him up, she added. She also accused cops of not taking action when she had first approached them. Meanwhile, a case of sexual harassment, causing hurt and criminal intimidation has been registered against the witchdoctor and three others.

