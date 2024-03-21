NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 21: Pexpo, India's largest and leading stainless steel water bottle & vacuum flask manufacturer, proudly announces its collaboration with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official Water Bottle Partner for the highly anticipated 17th edition of the T20 League, slated to kick off this March. This marks a significant milestone as Pexpo teams up with RCB for the first time, aiming to inspire millions of fans to prioritize better lifestyle choices while fostering a cleaner, healthier environment.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena Tussle on Sangli Seat Continues; Local MLA Vikramsinh Sawant Says Will Boycott Uddhav Thackeray-Led Outfit's Rally.

As the T20 season approaches, Pexpo's commitment to promoting better lifestyle choices and environmental sustainability aligns seamlessly with RCB's ethos. Through this association, Pexpo seeks to encourage fans to embrace healthy lifestyles while reducing their ecological footprint.

Throughout the T20 season, Pexpo will feature prominently among RCB sponsors and will unveil co-branded products such as water bottles adorned with images of RCB players, along with a range of RCB merchandise and co-branded packaging. Additionally, Pexpo and RCB will collaborate on various campaigns, leveraging diverse media platforms to engage with consumers and RCB fans across the nation.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Hands Over Chennai Super Kings Captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of IPL 2024.

Vedant Padia, CEO of Pexpo, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as their official Water Bottle Partner for T20 Season 2024. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products that promote environmental sustainability, perfectly aligns with RCB's ethos. Through this partnership, we aspire to inspire millions of fans nationwide to prioritize their lifestyle choices while also contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet."

Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "We are delighted to partner with Pexpo this season. The philosophy of green is at the core of RCB, and the brand shares the same values of spreading awareness for a sustainable environment through better lifestyle choices."

Click here to check out the campaign videos - youtube.com/shorts/PBitZS5tak4?si=piBgph9NQ6fc40CH.

Pexpo is the fastest-growing stainless steel water bottle & vacuum flask brand in India and is the first flask manufacturer in the world to have set up an in-house ISI lab in its manufacturing facility. Pexpo rolled out in 2014 with an unwavering mission to improve things not just for humans but for the planet too. Ever since, its strong-minded team is rendering an eco-friendly and lasting solutions. Pexpo is glad to present alternative to the destructively polluting plastic with sustainable, green, and economical steel bottle options. The brand's product variety includes single wall, stainless steel, triply, vacuum insulated bottles plus stainless-steel lunchboxes. The company launched its first range of BPA-free products with the name PEXPO in May 2020. Pexpo's production is entirely made in India, contributing to the employment rate and economic growth of the country. The company's production capacity is 10,00,000 bottles/ month in its plants in Kundli, Sonipat. With a widespread network of 150+ distributors and 20,000+ retailers, Pexpo strives to support the ecosystem by reducing plastic waste and promoting healthier lifestyle.

For more information: www.pexpo.in.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the rights to own and operate a team in Women's Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023. RCB shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women's cricket leagues in the world.

RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixer which is launched as an extension to an already successful venture, RCB Bar & Cafe which saw an expansion by a new opened outlet at the T2 terminal of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport recognized as the 'World's most beautiful airport' by UNESCO's Prix Versailles in 2023.

RCB has adopted the philosophy #PlayBold which resonates both on and off the field - 'Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive'. Download RCB Mobile Application to know more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)