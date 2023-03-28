Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): An inspirational Pharma icon and a visionary thought leader Dr Debesh Das has won the most coveted 'COO of the year 2023' award at the Executive CXO's Forum organized by Alden Global in Mumbai.

The prestigious honour was bestowed upon Dr Das in recognition of his exceptional leadership qualities, decision-making abilities and unique approach to business. A testimony to his hard work, dedication, and unmatched success in the Pharmaceutical & Bio-Tech Industry, the award truly recognizes his outstanding contribution to the industry.

Receiving the award in the presence of the who's who of the industry, Dr Das said, "I'm extremely humbled to receive this recognition which will motivate me to work even harder. I dedicate this award to my team members, seniors, my mentors and the legends of the pharmaceutical industry. It's definitely one of the most precious awards for me and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the organizers."

Speaking on the occasion, he also shared his sensational and successful journey of the last 25 years. A Pharmacy graduate (B.Pharma), Masters in Business Management (MBA) and Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD), Dr Das started his professional career from grass root level in the year 1997 as a Medical Representative in Nagpur. Later he rose through the ranks quickly in leading organisations.

Despite being born in a lower-middle-class family of Daimond Harbour which is quite a small city of West Bengal, Dr Debesh Das climbed the corporate ladder in just a couple of years. It is due to his hundred per cent dedication and commitment to excellence, he has fast emerged as a successful and charismatic leader of the industry.

Dr Das has the fastest growing track record of internal promotion and elevation as Front line and Second Line Manager, within just first three years of time with Sun Pharma. Later he worked extensively with leading pharmaceutical Organisations at Regional, Zonal and National positions, with very successful track record. He has worked with Top pharmaceutical companies including Micro Labs, Ranbaxy Labs, Abbott Healthcare and Alkem Lab to name a few.

Currently at the helm of Gufic Biosciences Ltd as its COO, Formulation Business, Dr Debesh Das has turned around and transformed the organization from "non-significant" to one of the 'fastest growing and serious player' in Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM).

At Gufic Biosciences, he has introduced many strategic initiatives and newer business models for the transformation of the organization in the last over 8 years. Thanks to his exceptional leadership. The Domestic Formulation business of the firm has grown from Rs 30 crore to 300 crore i.e. Ten fold, in just a few years' of time.

Dr Das has expertise in handling Chronic, Acute, Sub-chronic, Critical Care, Infertility, Ayurvedic & Institution Business, with almost all specialties and Therapeutic areas, ie Anti-infective, Cardio Vascular, Diabetic, Chest, Gastro, Paedia, Gynecology Neuro, Nephro, Dermato, Cosmeto, Onco, Hemato, etc.

With a passion for excelling in all walks of life, Dr Das advices youngsters and emerging professionals to focus on hard work and acquiring new skills, knowledge and determination in order to achieve their desired goals.

