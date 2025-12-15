Exterior of The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort, nestled between Kamala Beach and Phuket's forested hillsides

Phuket [Thailand], December 15: Along Kamala's emerald hills and calm Andaman shoreline The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort reveal a fresh design language for contemporary Asian living. More than an extension of the award-winning resort this new residential chapter brings together architecture landscape and interiors that celebrate calm comfort and everyday elegance.

Developed by Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited in collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts the THB 2.5 billion project is the brand's second residential venture in Thailand following the sold-out success of InterContinental Residences Hua Hin. Set beside the Two MICHELIN Keys InterContinental Phuket Resort the residences offer a private interpretation of luxury where thoughtful design wellness-led features and natural rhythm shape the experience of home.

Where mountains meet the Andaman

Nestled between lush rainforest ridges and one of Phuket's most sought-after coastlines the residences have been conceived as "The Edge of Heaven". The masterplan completes the resort's design trilogy inspired by Tribhumikatha cosmology with the hotel as the Heart of Heaven the gardens as the Garden of Heaven and the residences as the Far East Paradise.

"Phuket continues to mature as a highly desirable destination for travellers and long-term homeowners" says Vivek Bhalla Managing Director for South East Asia and Korea at IHG Hotels & Resorts. "This partnership with Proud Real Estate extends InterContinental's heritage of refined hospitality into a residential experience designed for everyday living."

A new architectural language for Asia

Habita Architects the studio behind InterContinental Phuket Resort reinterpret Phuket's Sino-European heritage with a soft modern sensibility. Stone facades recessed corners and shaded colonnades soften the architecture allowing it to settle into the hillside. Each residential block angles toward mountain or sea views ensuring privacy without detachment.

Courtyards divide the massing into human scale while ventilated screens and limestone detailing filter the tropical light into gentle patterns.

"We designed a home that breathes" shares Proudputh Liptapanlop Executive Director of Proud Real Estate. "Light material proportion all serve the idea of effortless living where natural calm becomes part of the architecture."

Crafted interiors inspired by culture and climatePIA Interior interprets the residences as a modern sanctuary where Peranakan artistry Sino-European influence and Thai storytelling converge. Subtle colour palettes reference historic Ayutthaya and Thonburi-era maps while layered textures natural timber tones and cross-ventilated layouts create living spaces that evolve with the day's shifting light.

Inside each home the design language remains warm calm and connected to nature. Spaces flow seamlessly from kitchen to dining to lounge emphasising openness and quiet elegance.

A landscape shaped by myth and greenery

PLA Landscape imagines the grounds as the "secret garden of Himmapan" the mythical forest between heaven and earth. Planting zones draw inspiration from four guardians of ancient folklore creating pockets of shade movement and narrative depth.

Softened corners ventilated facades and greenery-wrapped structures respond to Phuket's tropical climate while ensuring the residences age gracefully and harmoniously within the hillside.

At the heart of the development lies the Paradise Garden Court a central green sanctuary framed by mountain and sea. The Sala Pavilion stands at its core a distilled symbol of the project's spirit where nature heritage and contemporary living meet.

Wellbeing by designThe residences are progressing toward Fitwel Certification embedding wellness into both structure and lifestyle. Solar energy water-management systems cross-ventilation and natural light shape a healthier home environment. Rooftop solar arrays support communal power while grey-water recycling contributes to sustainable landscaping.

Residents enjoy hydro-massage pools Technogym fitness with Aqua Symphony features meditation areas and almost 2,000 sq.m of green space in addition to full access to the resort's Sati Spa and MICHELIN-recognised dining.

Yacht charters private dining wellness rituals and concierge services extend the InterContinental experience into everyday life.

A destination aligned with Asia's new luxury buyerAccording to C9 Hotelworks Asia Branded Residences Market Review 2025, Thailand leads Asia with 18 percent of branded-residence supply and Phuket holds the region's strongest resort-destination pipeline with 3,201 units across 24 projects. Demand is increasingly shaped by provenance sustainability and service excellence rather than spectacle.

The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort reflect this shift with a low-density plan of only 111 private units across two seven-storey buildings and a three-storey facilities pavilion. Home types range from one-bedroom suites to five-bedroom penthouses including corner layouts pool units and two-bedroom-plus options. Prices start from THB 15 million.

For discerning homeowners from India and across the region the appeal lies in seamless hospitality privacy of home and a design expression rooted in culture and clarity.

Along a coastline often defined by bold architecture this project opts for quiet confidence. Natural tones greenery-softened facades crafted materials and elegant proportions create a sanctuary where luxury is measured in calm not extravagance.

Discover more about The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort and register your interest at: www.proudrealestate.co.th/theresidencesphuket.

Please click HERE to download the photos.

The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort sits beside the award-winning InterContinental Phuket Resort, offering a residential experience that blends seamlessly with its neighbouring hotel. With direct integration to the resort's facilities and services, the development holds a unique position in the market as an InterContinental-branded residential offering. Designed for elevated island living, the development blends world-class hospitality, privacy, and immersive resort access in one of Phuket's most prestigious beachfront settings.

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

- Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

- Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

- Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

- Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

- Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

