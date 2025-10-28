NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 28: India's foremost Pilates expert and celebrity fitness instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, has inaugurated her new studio, Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image (YKBI), in Delhi. The studio marks a franchise collaboration with Sadhir Wellness Pvt. Ltd., a family-owned enterprise founded by siblings Sakshi Jain and Ashdhir Dipankar Jain, who share Yasmin's commitment to promoting mindful movement and holistic well-being.

With over three decades of experience, Yasmin Karachiwala has played a defining role in shaping India's contemporary fitness landscape. Recognized as the country's first BASI-certified Pilates instructor, she has trained some of India's most celebrated personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan, and many others. A recipient of numerous accolades, Yasmin is also the author of acclaimed fitness titles such as The Perfect 10: 10-Minute Workouts You Can Do Anywhere and co-author of Sculpt and Shape: The Pilates Way. Through her work, she continues to set new benchmarks in health, wellness, and mindful movement across the nation.

With 11 studios and over 60 plus instructors, YKBI offers tailored programs, cutting-edge equipment, and expert guidance for every practitioner. The Delhi launch marks a significant milestone in Yasmin's mission to make world-class Pilates training and holistic wellness experiences accessible to a wider audience across India and beyond.

"Pilates is a dynamic and restorative practice that enhances strength, flexibility, and body awareness while improving posture and alignment," said Yasmin Karachiwala at the launch. "Over the years, I've witnessed how truly versatile Pilates is. It supports rehabilitation, challenges even the most advanced athletes, helps alleviate chronic pain, aids in recovery, and offers dynamic training for sports enthusiasts. It's equally beneficial for housewives, children, and those with desk jobs, helping them improve posture, strength, and overall well-being. We're happy to partner with Sadhir Wellness to bring YKBI to Delhi and make this transformative practice accessible to more people. Pilates truly benefits individuals of all ages, especially those with sedentary lifestyles, helping them achieve physical balance and mental clarity."

"Our new YKBI studio introduces Delhi to Yasmin's signature Pilates methodology, a system rooted in strength, alignment, and mindful movement that has transformed the fitness journeys of countless individuals worldwide," said Sakshi Jain of Sadhir Wellness. "The space embodies Yasmin's aesthetic of understated elegance and functionality, equipped with state-of-the-art Reformers, Pilates Chairs, and Spinal Correctors. We offer personal, duet, and group sessions tailored to individual needs, with every instructor personally mentored and certified by Yasmin through the YKBI Pilates Academy ensuring each client receives expert guidance delivered with authenticity."

So come on, Delhi! With YKBI, it's time to move, breathe, and embrace a stronger, more balanced you.

Address: R-549, Shankar Road, New Rajinder Nagar, Delhi - 110060

For membership enquiries, contact: +91 99203 59996.

