New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security of the European Union in Brussels, to discuss progress in the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

In a social media post, the minister said, "It was a pleasure to meet my friend @MarosSefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security."

He added that the discussions focused on giving impetus to the India-EU FTA negotiations. Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to achieving a swift, balanced, and mutually beneficial agreement aimed at strengthening trade and economic ties between India and the European Union.

Goyal is on a two-day October 27-28 official visit to Brussels.

Minister Goyal began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, to strengthen discussions on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On Monday, Goyal shared the details of his meeting on X, saying, "Began my visit to Brussels with a meeting with Mr. Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Germany, @AussenMinDE. Our discussions spanned key areas of mutual interest and growth, reaffirming the robust India-Germany strategic partnership and our shared commitment to an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA."

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Minister's trip is aimed at giving political and strategic direction to the ongoing talks, which recently saw progress during the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month.

This visit takes place against the backdrop of the India-EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year.

The two leaders had highlighted the importance of a future-ready trade relationship that advances prosperity, sustainability, and innovation on both sides.

The Minister headed to Belgium after his visit to Germany. Earlier, Goyal met Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, in Berlin to explore ways to enhance cooperation in developing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy systems. (ANI)

