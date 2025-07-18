New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The meeting, held online, focused on building stronger economic relations, promoting mutual growth, encouraging innovation, and exploring long-term cooperation.

Also Read | Kamika Ekadashi 2025 Greetings: Celebrate the Auspicious Day in Sawan Maas With These Messages, Lord Vishnu Images, Wishes, Quotes and HD Wallpapers.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Goyal said, "Held a fruitful discussion with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment @Khalid_AlFalih. Discussed strengthening investment and trade ties between India and Saudi Arabia, focusing on mutual growth, innovation, and long-term collaboration."

This discussion came a day after Goyal held another virtual meeting with HE Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 18, 2025: Hitachi Energy India, NTPC, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

That meeting focused on improving the India-Saudi Arabia trade and investment partnership and identifying areas of cooperation in key sectors.

The two ministers talked about working together in areas such as pharmaceuticals, petroleum, ceramics, and more. Goyal also invited Minister Al-Ibrahim to visit India soon, in an effort to deepen the relationship through direct engagement.

"Discussed strengthening India-Saudi Arabia ties, with a focus on enhancing our trade & investment partnership and collaborating in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, petroleum, ceramics, etc. Also, extended an invitation to His Excellency to visit India at the earliest. We are confident of exciting growth prospects ahead for both nations," Goyal stated in his post, showing optimism about the future of the India-Saudi Arabia economic relationship.

These back-to-back meetings reflect India's ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia. Both countries are aiming to expand cooperation in various sectors, promote innovation, and ensure long-term and sustainable growth.

The discussions mark another step forward in strengthening the strategic and economic partnership between the two nations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)